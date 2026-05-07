Police arrest six men accused of impersonating security operatives in Agona Swedru

The Ghana Police Service has arrested six men accused of impersonating security personnel and allegedly harassing Chinese nationals at a manufacturing company in Agona Swedru.

According to a police statement issued on May 7, 2026, the Agona Swedru District Police Command received a distress call around midday on May 6 reporting that six men in a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GW 8887-V had entered the premises of S.I Jun Manufacturing Company Limited at Agona Akwakwa near Mankrong Nkwanta.

Police said the suspects were dressed in various security outfits. Three were reportedly wearing camouflage uniforms associated with the Ghana Immigration Service, one was dressed in military attire, while the remaining two wore civilian clothing.

The group allegedly introduced themselves as National Security operatives and were accused of intimidating and assaulting some Chinese workers at the company.

A police team dispatched to the scene found the vehicle parked within the premises and discovered that three Chinese nationals identified as Man Guan, Chin Min and MA Kaixiang had allegedly been handcuffed.

The suspects were immediately arrested and identified as Agyemang Benjamin, 32; Mahama Iddrisu Dawuda Seidu, 48; Ofori Isaac, 35; Adom Bills, 32; Hayford Boafo, 47; and Ato Mchenry, 48.

They are currently being held at the Agona Swedru District Police Headquarters to assist with investigations.

Police further disclosed that the Military Police, Immigration authorities and National Security have been contacted to verify the identities and affiliations of the suspects.