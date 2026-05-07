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Ghana petitions AU over xenophobic attacks in South Africa

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Ghana petitions AU over xenophobic attacks in South Africa
THU, 07 MAY 2026

The Government of Ghana has formally petitioned the African Union (AU) over recent xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals, mostly African migrants, in South Africa.

This follows reports of violent assaults on foreign nationals in parts of South Africa in recent weeks, where groups of locals have allegedly attacked and driven away Africans over job-related tensions.

The attacks have reportedly led to the deaths of some African nationals, while others have been displaced from their homes and businesses.

In a letter dated May 6 and addressed to the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, requested that the matter be placed on the agenda of the Eighth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union scheduled for June 24 to 27, 2026, in El Alamein.

“The Government of Ghana remains deeply concerned by the recurrence of xenophobic incidents in the Republic of South Africa, which have regrettably resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of investment and continue to pose serious risk to the safety and wellbeing of many African nationals residing in South Africa,” portions of the letter stated.

The Minister noted that the continued attacks undermine African unity and the principles of Pan-Africanism.

He stressed that while Ghana respects the sovereignty of South Africa, the targeting of African nationals poses a threat to the ideals of continental solidarity and integration.

According to the letter, the situation “undermines the spirit of integration and Pan-Africanism which envisions a united, prosperous, and peaceful continent.”

Ghana further argued that the attacks violate the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and contradict the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which promotes free movement and economic cooperation across Africa.

The government also proposed a number of measures for consideration by the AU, including the establishment of a fact-finding mission into the causes of the violence and the facilitation of dialogue and reconciliation initiatives in South Africa.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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