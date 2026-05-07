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'Otumfuo carries special spiritual powers' — Kufuor recounts how Asantehene ‘predicted’ his presidential win

  Thu, 07 May 2026
Headlines Kufuor and Otumfuo exchanging pleasantries
THU, 07 MAY 2026
Kufuor and Otumfuo exchanging pleasantries

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has spoken warmly about the influence and leadership of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, describing him as a highly respected traditional ruler whose wisdom and guidance have impacted both national affairs and his personal political journey.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Adinkrah on Pure FM during activities marking the Asantehene’s birthday, Kufuor reflected on his longstanding relationship with Otumfuo and the significant role he has played over the years.

According to the former president, the Asantehene honoured him with a special stool years before he became president, a gesture he interpreted as a sign of confidence in his future leadership.

“Otumfuo knew I would become president someday, and that is why he gave me a special stool,” Kufuor said.

He explained that within Akan tradition, stools symbolise authority, legitimacy and responsibility, making the recognition deeply meaningful.

Kufuor further described the Asantehene as a leader with strong spiritual presence and global admiration.

“Otumfuo carries special spiritual powers. Everywhere he goes across the world, people admire and respect him,” he stated.

The former president added that the Asantehene’s leadership extends beyond traditional authority, noting that his diplomacy, calm disposition and style of governance have elevated the image of both Ghana and Asanteman internationally.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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