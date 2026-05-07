Ghanaian prophet says he can stop rain, knows the next presidential candidates

The founder of Wordlight Revival Centre, Prophet Clement Testimony

The founder of Wordlight Revival Centre, Prophet Clement Testimony, has made a number of striking prophetic claims, asserting that he possesses spiritual authority to influence national events, control rainfall, and foresee political outcomes ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with Metro TV host Kwasi Afriyie on the television programme Good Afternoon Ghana on Wednesday, May 5, 2026, the preacher described himself as both “a watcher” and “gatekeeper” in the spiritual realm.

“There are dimensions of the prophetic and we have people that change things,” he stated. “I was fasting and praying… and God trusted us over the years. I can stop rain by the grace of God.”

He claimed to have demonstrated that spiritual authority on several occasions during church programmes.

“I said, ‘God please hold on, when everybody gets home then the rain will come.’ And when the last person got home, the rain came,” he recounted.

Prophet Clement Testimony, who recently celebrated eight years in ministry, described the milestone as the beginning of a new chapter for his church.

“This is the time where the ministry is about to kickstart,” he said. “Everything we have gone through in the past eight years is preparing us for a new phase.”

The preacher also revisited his prophecy ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries, insisting he accurately predicted the victory of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

“When people spoke about Ken and Bawumia, I came to say it would be Bawumia from the start to the end. It would be a quiet day,” he said.

He further asserted that he foresaw the return of President John Dramani Mahama long before the 2024 elections.

“I saw President Akufo-Addo handing over something like a book to now President John Mahama,” he said. “An angel of the Lord drew a Ghana flag on his cheek… and God told me Mahama would ‘make up Ghana.’”

According to the prophet, Ghana is entering a period of transformation under the current administration, particularly in the area of infrastructure development.

“I saw growth for Ghana. I saw a change. I saw a new Ghana,” he declared, adding that President Mahama’s “big push” agenda would transform the country’s roads and infrastructure “like Dubai.”

On the 2028 elections, however, he refused to reveal the identities of the candidates he claimed to have seen spiritually for both the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party.

“I know the presidential candidates for NDC. I know the vice. I know MPP and their vice,” he said. “But 2028 is not a child’s play.”

The preacher also predicted that former U.S. President Donald Trump would visit Ghana before President Mahama’s current term ends.

“Trump will come to Ghana,” he declared. “Whatever happened to John Mahama must happen to Trump. They are twins in the spirit.”

Prophet Clement Testimony further alleged that his prophecies had exposed him to both spiritual and physical attacks.

“My pictures were taken to strange areas,” he alleged. “Sometimes I would be in a vehicle and my seat was almost burning. We were seeing coffins in our houses.”

Despite the challenges, he said he remains committed to his ministry and prophetic assignment.

“If I don’t speak, it comes like fire in my bones,” he explained.

During the interview, the preacher also appealed for support for his ministry, disclosing that he still does not own a vehicle despite years of service.

“I don’t have a car,” he said. “I give my money to the church to build. Ministry has become sacrificial for us.”