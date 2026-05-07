Ghana mission in South Africa urges nationals to avoid non-essential travel amid xenophobic tensions 

Ghana High Commission in South Africa has advised Ghanaian nationals living in South Africa to limit non-essential movements following recent xenophobic attacks and anti-immigration protests in parts of the country.

This follows reports of violent assaults on foreign nationals in recent weeks, where groups of locals have allegedly attacked and driven away Africans over job-related tensions.

The attacks have reportedly resulted in the deaths of some African nationals, while others have been displaced from their homes and businesses.

In a public advisory issued on Thursday, May 7, the mission cautioned that ongoing demonstrations and marches in sections of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal could heighten tensions.

“In light of the evolving situation regarding ongoing anti-immigration demonstrations and marches in certain parts of the country, particularly in sections of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the High Commission wishes to strongly remind all Ghanaian nationals to exercise heightened caution and continuous vigilance,” the statement said.

According to the mission, protest activity and intermittent disruptions are likely to continue in areas including Johannesburg CBD, Durban CBD, and other major transport corridors.

The High Commission therefore urged Ghanaians to avoid protest sites, public demonstrations, and large gatherings.

It also advised nationals to keep valid identification and immigration documents readily available and to avoid confrontations or spreading unverified information on social media.

“Business owners are advised to remain alert, review local security conditions regularly, and take reasonable precautions to safeguard staff and property,” the statement added.

The mission further called on members of the Ghanaian community to remain calm, law-abiding, and cooperative with local authorities at all times.

Meanwhile, the government of Ghana has petitioned the African Union over the xenophobic tensions, calling for a diplomatic approach to reconciliation.

In a letter dated May 6 and addressed to the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, requested that the matter be placed on the agenda of the Eighth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union scheduled for June 24 to 27, 2026, in El Alamein.