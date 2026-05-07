NPP northern caucus demands resignation of Greater Accra Minister over ‘transfer to the North’ comment

The Northern Caucus of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Members of Parliament has called for the resignation of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, over comments suggesting that public officials who approve illegal developments could be transferred to the northern part of the country as punishment.

The Minister made the remarks on Tuesday, May 5, during a demolition exercise targeting illegal structures in Accra.

Speaking to the media, she warned that officials who grant permits for developments in unauthorised areas could be posted to the North.

The comment has since sparked widespread criticism, with many describing it as insensitive and reinforcing negative perceptions about the northern regions.

In a statement issued MP for Tolon Habib Iddrisu on Wednesday, the caucus described the comments as an insult to the people of northern Ghana and demanded her immediate resignation.

“The attention of the Northern Caucus of the NPP has been drawn to deeply offensive and regrettable comment made by the Hon. Linda Ocloo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, suggesting that public officials who approve illegal building permits should be ‘transferred to the North’ as a form of punishment,” portions of the statement said.

The caucus further stated that, “To equate service in the North with penal servitude is to reveal a colonial mindset that has no place in Ghana of 2026.”

According to the MPs, the comments undermine the dignity of northerners and contradict the principles of national unity and equality.

They also argued that the remarks violate portions of the President’s Code of Conduct, which requires ministers to avoid divisive and demeaning public statements.

The caucus referenced the resignation of former Deputy Agriculture Minister, William Quaittoo, in 2017 over similar comments about northerners and questioned why the current Minister should remain in office.

The statement added that the North should not be portrayed as a place of exile, stressing that the region has contributed significantly to Ghana’s development and democratic growth.

Meanwhile, the Minister has since apologised, describing the comment as a slip in communication and clarifying that it does not reflect government policy on postings.

She also assured the public that administrative decisions, including transfers, are guided by established rules and procedures.