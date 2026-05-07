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Thu, 07 May 2026 Social News

'I created a monster with my mouth' – Man cries after challenging younger brother’s academic record

  Thu, 07 May 2026
I created a monster with my mouth – Man cries after challenging younger brother’s academic record

A Nigerian man identified as Arakunrin Iyelola has shared how a casual comment he made to his younger brother reportedly pushed him into becoming a consistent top-performing student.

According to him, he once teased his brother by saying his academic success in private school was only possible because the competition there was not strong enough.

“I once told my genius brother that he only topped his class because private school competition is weak,” he wrote.

The remark, he said, did not go down well with his brother, who decided to transfer to a public school to prove himself.

Their father reportedly advised the younger boy not to take the comment seriously, but he still went ahead with the move.

After joining a public school with more than 200 students, the young man allegedly finished in first position again.

The trend continued through secondary school, where he reportedly maintained the top spot academically and later became senior prefect at both junior and senior levels.

Now in his third year at university, the student is said to still be leading academically with a 5.0 GPA.

“He still hasn’t seen second position,” he stated.

He added that despite his academic record, his brother remains playful and relaxed in everyday life.

“I created a monster with my mouth,” he joked.

-mynewsgh

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