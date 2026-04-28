Turn your degrees into innovations for national development -- Anis Haffar urges graduates 

Founder of the GATE Institute, Anis Haffar, has urged graduates to convert their academic knowledge into practical innovations that address societal needs.

He noted that degrees alone are not enough to guarantee success, stressing the need for creativity, problem-solving and action.

Speaking as a guest speaker at the 25th convocation of BlueCrest College in Accra on Saturday, April 25, Mr. Haffar challenged graduates to go beyond theoretical learning and focus on applying their knowledge to create value.

“As important as academic degrees are, they are merely potentials. They are not accomplishments… the measurable accomplishments are exactly what you do with the degrees,” he said.

Mr. Haffar further stressed the need for a shift in mindset from passive learning to active problem-solving.

He encouraged graduates to remain curious and identify gaps in society that can be turned into business and development opportunities.

According to him, innovation begins with asking the right questions and using available tools to create solutions that improve lives.

The renowned educationist also urged graduates to take advantage of digital platforms to acquire practical skills.

He noted that the modern world offers unprecedented access to knowledge and opportunities.

Mr. Haffar also encouraged lifelong learning and resilience, stressing that graduates must be proactive in shaping their future and contributing to national development.