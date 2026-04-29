Northern Region Police neutralise suspected roadblock robbers in intelligence-led operation

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that two suspected armed robbers have died following their arrest during an intelligence-driven operation targeting a criminal network linked to a series of highway attacks.

According to the police, the operation was launched after the Ashanti South Regional Command identified a key suspect, Sumaila Munkaila, also known as Guda, who was wanted in connection with multiple roadblock robberies along the Obuasi and Manso Nyinahin stretch in the Ashanti Region. He was believed to be hiding in Tamale.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested on April 25, 2026, at Vitin in Tamale.

Police said he admitted during interrogation to participating in several robberies, including attacks on the convoy of the Chiana Pio, as well as incidents along the Buipe Tamale and Yizesi Fumbisi roads in April 2026.

He subsequently mentioned alleged accomplices, leading to the arrest of another suspect, Umaro Musah, at Savelugu later the same day.

The two suspects later guided investigators to a location near Yizesi in the Upper East Region, where weapons used in the robberies were believed to have been hidden.

However, during a search operation on April 26, officers came under gunfire from unidentified individuals concealed in nearby bushes.

Police returned fire in self defence. In the process, the two suspects reportedly attempted to flee but sustained gunshot wounds. A police officer was also injured and is currently receiving treatment.

The attackers who opened fire managed to escape, although police believe some of them may have been wounded.

A search of the area led to the retrieval of several weapons, including an assault rifle, an AK 47 rifle, a pump action gun, and a single barrel gun, together with assorted ammunition. Some clothing suspected to have been used during the robberies was also recovered.

The injured suspects were rushed to the Tamale Government Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival. Their bodies are being transported to Bekwai for preservation and autopsy.

Police say investigations are ongoing, with efforts intensified to track down and arrest other members of the suspected robbery network.