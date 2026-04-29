NPP should be the last to speak on recent power crisis — Akwatia MP

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, has hit back at the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over its criticism of government regarding the recent intermittent power outages.

The Minority has blamed the current administration for policy failures and incompetence.

Among other things, the caucus argued that the situation stems from the government’s decision to abandon the Energy Sector Recovery Programme initiated under the previous NPP administration.

However, the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP insists the NPP has no moral right to comment on the crisis, citing its handling of the energy sector during its eight years in office.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, April 29, Bediako Baidoo questioned the legacy left behind by the former government and challenged its record in addressing longstanding sector challenges.

“And I’m surprised… they[NPP] are the last to speak. Let’s get into the data,” he said.

He argued that the energy sector challenges did not begin in 2025, stressing that the problems have been long-standing and were not resolved by the previous administration.

“Tell us, what did you add to the capacity in eight years? We are talking about generation capacity. We don’t have much. That’s the analysis,” he stated.

The lawmaker further stressed that the current government is dealing with inherited challenges, including sector debts, which he says are being addressed.

He also questioned why the NPP is now criticising issues they were unable to resolve while in power, noting the current situation requires collective focus rather than political blame games.