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NPP should be the last to speak on recent power crisis — Akwatia MP

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP should be the last to speak on recent power crisis — Akwatia MP
WED, 29 APR 2026 1

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, has hit back at the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over its criticism of government regarding the recent intermittent power outages.

The Minority has blamed the current administration for policy failures and incompetence.

Among other things, the caucus argued that the situation stems from the government’s decision to abandon the Energy Sector Recovery Programme initiated under the previous NPP administration.

However, the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP insists the NPP has no moral right to comment on the crisis, citing its handling of the energy sector during its eight years in office.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Wednesday, April 29, Bediako Baidoo questioned the legacy left behind by the former government and challenged its record in addressing longstanding sector challenges.

“And I’m surprised… they[NPP] are the last to speak. Let’s get into the data,” he said.

He argued that the energy sector challenges did not begin in 2025, stressing that the problems have been long-standing and were not resolved by the previous administration.

“Tell us, what did you add to the capacity in eight years? We are talking about generation capacity. We don’t have much. That’s the analysis,” he stated.

The lawmaker further stressed that the current government is dealing with inherited challenges, including sector debts, which he says are being addressed.

He also questioned why the NPP is now criticising issues they were unable to resolve while in power, noting the current situation requires collective focus rather than political blame games.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Akoto | 4/29/2026 3:29:24 PM

You must understand that being in the opposition, the NPP is desperate, and there is nothing to use against the government but the power issues, something they are responsible for. Tell me, which institution did the NPP or Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government handle well? They ran every institution into bankruptcy.

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