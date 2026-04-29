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Wed, 29 Apr 2026 Headlines

Calls for Energy Minister's resignation baseless — Steve Manteaw

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Calls for Energy Ministers resignation baseless — Steve Manteaw

Policy Advisor and Social Commentator, Dr. Steve Manteaw, has dismissed calls by the Minority Caucus in Parliament for the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, to resign.

The call comes as the country continues to experience intermittent power supply, affecting homes, businesses and essential services.

The outages were initially attributed to transformer upgrade works by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to the Energy Ministry, the situation has been worsened by a fire outbreak at the GRIDCo Akosombo Substation, which reportedly led to a loss of about 1,000 megawatts from the national grid.

However, addressing a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, April 28, the Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Energy Committee, Collins Adomako Mensah, described the justification as dishonest.

He blamed the situation on policy failures and debts owed to independent power producers.

Reacting in a social media post on Wednesday, Dr. Manteaw said the Minister has demonstrated competence in handling the situation.

“Calls for Jinapor’s resignation are baseless. The minister has demonstrated enough competence in resolving the challenge,” he wrote.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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