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Wed, 29 Apr 2026 Tragedy

UCC TA killed alongside lecturer graduated as best student of Geography Department — School reveals

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
UCC TA killed alongside lecturer graduated as best student of Geography Department — School reveals

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has revealed that the teaching assistant who died alongside a senior lecturer in a road crash on the Cape Coast–Accra highway was the overall best graduating student of the Department of Geography and Regional Planning.

The deceased TA, Mr. Peter Amoadu-Asmah, lost his life together with Dr. Kwabena Koforobour Agyemang, a Senior Lecturer in the same department, in the tragic accident.

In a statement dated April 28, and signed by Dr Kwabena Antwi Konadu, Acting Director of Public Affairs, the school noted that the TA completed his studies at UCC the previous year and was undertaking national service in the department.

"Mr. Amoadu-Asmah... was a National Service Person who graduated from the Department of Geography and Regional Planning, UCC, in the previous year.

"He distinguished himself academically as the overall best graduating student of the Department," the statement read in part.

On his part, Dr. Agyemang, the Lecturer, was described as a respected Senior Lecturer at the Department of Geography and Regional Planning, known for his commitment to teaching, research and service.

The university noted that his contributions would be greatly missed by colleagues and students.

The university has extended condolences to the bereaved families and urged the public and media to exercise restraint and sensitivity in reporting the incident as it continues to mourn the loss of both members.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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