ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UCC mourns lecturer and teaching assistant killed in road crash

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Tragedy UCC mourns lecturer and teaching assistant killed in road crash
WED, 29 APR 2026

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) is mourning the death of a senior lecturer and his teaching assistant who died in a fatal accident on the Cape Coast–Accra highway.

The victims have been identified as Dr. Kwabena Koforobour Agyemang of the Department of Geography and Regional Planning, and Mr. Peter Amoadu-Asmah, a former student and National Service Person.

Management of the university confirmed the tragedy in an official statement dated April 28, and signed Dr. Kwabena Antwi Konadu, Acting Director of Public Affairs.

“The Management of the University of Cape Coast has received with profound shock and deep sorrow the untimely passing of one of its distinguished faculty members, Dr. Kwabena Koforobour Agyemang and Mr. Peter Amoadu-Asmah, his teaching assistant,” the statement read in part.

According to the university, Dr. Agyemang was a Senior Lecturer who was widely respected for his contributions to teaching, research and academic service.

Mr. Amoadu-Asmah, on his part, was described as an outstanding graduate who excelled academically and served as the overall best graduating student in his department before his national service appointment.

“The late Dr. Agyemang, together with his Teaching Assistant, Mr. Peter Amoadu-Asmah, lost their lives in a tragic motor accident at Third Ridge on the Cape Coast–Accra highway,” the statement added.

The university extended condolences to the bereaved families and called for restraint in media reportage, urging sensitivity in covering the incident.

429202620341-g40n1r5edy-ucc-mourns.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

24 minutes ago

How tipper truck killed UCC lecturer and his TA in their vehicle parked How tipper truck killed UCC lecturer and his TA in their vehicle parked

2 hours ago

UCC TA killed alongside lecturer graduated as best student of Geography Department — School reveals UCC TA killed alongside lecturer graduated as best student of Geography Departme...

2 hours ago

UCC mourns lecturer and teaching assistant killed in road crash UCC mourns lecturer and teaching assistant killed in road crash

2 hours ago

NPP should be the last to speak on recent power crisis — Akwatia MP NPP should be the last to speak on recent power crisis — Akwatia MP

3 hours ago

Our client will not retract gay allegations against Ntim Fordjour - Angel Maxines lawyersinsist Our client will not retract gay allegations against Ntim Fordjour - Angel Maxine...

3 hours ago

Calls for Energy Ministers resignation baseless — Steve Manteaw Calls for Energy Minister's resignation baseless — Steve Manteaw

3 hours ago

President Mahama has not gagged free expression — Shamima Muslim President Mahama has not gagged free expression — Shamima Muslim

3 hours ago

Ghanaians wish Bawumia is currently thePresident — NPP communicator Ghanaians wish Bawumia is currently the President — NPP communicator

4 hours ago

Fourth Akosombo unit restored as power recovery efforts intensify Fourth Akosombo unit restored as power recovery efforts intensify

4 hours ago

Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP King Charles and Trump toast ties despite Iran tensions

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line