UCC mourns lecturer and teaching assistant killed in road crash

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) is mourning the death of a senior lecturer and his teaching assistant who died in a fatal accident on the Cape Coast–Accra highway.

The victims have been identified as Dr. Kwabena Koforobour Agyemang of the Department of Geography and Regional Planning, and Mr. Peter Amoadu-Asmah, a former student and National Service Person.

Management of the university confirmed the tragedy in an official statement dated April 28, and signed Dr. Kwabena Antwi Konadu, Acting Director of Public Affairs.

“The Management of the University of Cape Coast has received with profound shock and deep sorrow the untimely passing of one of its distinguished faculty members, Dr. Kwabena Koforobour Agyemang and Mr. Peter Amoadu-Asmah, his teaching assistant,” the statement read in part.

According to the university, Dr. Agyemang was a Senior Lecturer who was widely respected for his contributions to teaching, research and academic service.

Mr. Amoadu-Asmah, on his part, was described as an outstanding graduate who excelled academically and served as the overall best graduating student in his department before his national service appointment.

“The late Dr. Agyemang, together with his Teaching Assistant, Mr. Peter Amoadu-Asmah, lost their lives in a tragic motor accident at Third Ridge on the Cape Coast–Accra highway,” the statement added.

The university extended condolences to the bereaved families and called for restraint in media reportage, urging sensitivity in covering the incident.