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Ghanaians wish Bawumia is currently the President — NPP communicator

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP Ghanaians wish Bawumia is currently thePresident — NPP communicator
WED, 29 APR 2026 4

A former Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Michael Osei Boateng, has claimed that many Ghanaians now wish Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had won the 2024 presidential election.

He said this follows what he described as increasing dissatisfaction with the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr. Osei Boateng argued that promises made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the elections have not been fulfilled, leading to regret among sections of the electorate.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM on Tuesday, April 28, he maintained that the NPP’s 2028 flagbearer is more capable of managing the country than the current President.

He pointed to the recent intermittent power outages as evidence of what he called the government’s poor performance.

“They came out with a lot of propaganda. They came out with a lot of lies, and for now, it has caught up with them. People have realized that all that they were saying were not true,” he said.

Mr. Osei Boateng further claimed that the electorate now feels misled by the NDC during the 2024 campaign period.

“They deceived the people of this country for voting for them… they now wish Dr. Bawumia is the current President,” he added.

He insisted that the current challenges facing the country, particularly in the energy sector, have reinforced his view that the NPP’s candidate would have performed better in office.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

jaye mends | 4/29/2026 1:34:55 PM

which ghanaians are you talking about, those in your head or elsewhere?

Comments4
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