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Wed, 29 Apr 2026 Headlines

Fourth Akosombo unit restored as power recovery efforts intensify

  Wed, 29 Apr 2026
Fourth Akosombo unit restored as power recovery efforts intensify

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced the successful restoration of the fourth generating unit at the Akosombo Dam, marking a significant milestone in efforts to stabilise Ghana’s electricity supply.

The unit was brought back online at 9:09 p.m. on Tuesday, following intensive repair works by engineers working to recover from the recent fire outbreak at the Akosombo substation.

The fire, which damaged the facility’s control room, disrupted power transmission and led to a sharp decline in electricity generation, triggering outages in several parts of the country.

The restoration of the fourth unit is expected to further boost generation capacity and ease pressure on the national grid, as technical teams continue efforts to fully restore all affected units.

Engineers from key power sector institutions have been working around the clock since the incident, using emergency interventions and alternative systems to gradually bring generation units back into operation.

Authorities say the latest progress reflects steady gains toward full system recovery, with additional units expected to be restored in the coming days as part of broader efforts to return the power supply to normal.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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