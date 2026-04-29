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President Mahama has not gagged free expression — Shamima Muslim

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines President Mahama has not gagged free expression — Shamima Muslim
WED, 29 APR 2026

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim, has defended President John Dramani Mahama, stating that he has never suppressed citizens’ right to free expression.

Her comments come after the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) accused the President of intimidating and harassing its communicators.

The NPP cited recent arrests and prosecutions of some of its members over alleged false publication, including cases they claim involved satire.

The party, in protest, organised a demonstration dubbed “Yensuro Ahunahuna,” meaning “we are not afraid of intimidation” in Sunyani.

In a social media post on Wednesday, April 29, Shamima Muslim rejected the claims and described President Mahama as a leader committed to openness and engagement.

“President John Dramani Mahama remains a tolerant and key promoter of citizens’ right to free expression,” she stated.

She added that the President has consistently created platforms for public engagement and has shown restraint even in the face of criticism.

“Most respectfully, President Mahama has never gagged nor does he intend to gag any person or group from exercising their right to free expression,” she said.

According to her, the President continues to encourage dialogue with the media, civil society organisations and other stakeholders as part of efforts to strengthen democratic governance.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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