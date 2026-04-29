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Supreme Court dismisses Wesley Girls' motion to strike out case challenging certain directives  

  Wed, 29 Apr 2026
Headlines Supreme Court dismisses Wesley Girls motion to strike out case challenging certain directives
WED, 29 APR 2026

The Supreme Court has dismissed a preliminary objection seeking to strike out a case challenging certain directives of Wesley Girls’ Senior High School.

The application, filed by the school, argued that the Board of Governors named as defendants lacked the legal capacity to be sued. It contended that only the Trustees of the Methodist Church, which oversees the institution, could properly be taken to court.

However, in a ruling delivered on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, a seven-member panel of the apex court, presided over by Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, rejected that argument.

The court agreed with submissions made by the Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, and counsel for the plaintiff, Abdul Aziz Gomda, holding that the Board of Governors is a competent body that can be sued in the matter.

Following the ruling, the court directed Wesley Girls’ Senior High School to file its response to the substantive claims within two weeks.

The case has since been adjourned indefinitely.

Other members of the panel included Justices Gabriel Scott Pwamang, Senyo Dzamefe, Kwaku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo, Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu, Richard Adjei-Frimpong, and Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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