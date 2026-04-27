Free Zones Board CEO is suffering from personality disorders for galamsey comment against Pentecost Chairman — Benjamin Nsiah

Energy Analyst and Executive Director of the Centre for Environmental Management and Sustainable Energy (CEMSE), Benjamin Nsiah has described the conduct of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi, as troubling, stating that her response to comments on illegal mining suggests what he termed “personality disorders” in the handling of public issues involving the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.

He argued that the controversy surrounding her remarks on galamsey and the subsequent apology by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, reflects inconsistency and raises concerns about the behaviour and discipline of some public officials.

Speaking to Moro Awudu on Metro TV Ghana’s Good Morning Ghana programme, the Executive Director linked the incident to broader concerns about conduct among public appointees.

“When I hear from some of these appointees, I begin to think some of them are suffering from personality disorders. Let me change it to mood swings, because at a point they are like this, and at another point they are like that,” he said.

He further expressed dissatisfaction with how the issue has been handled.

“He started by saying that it was a slip, not intentional. So I don’t see the need for the crying. As a leader, you should not expose such weaknesses in public,” he said.

Mr Nsiah further questioned whether the apology delivered by the Chief of Staff represented an official government position or a personal expression.

“The cry, is it a position of government or his personal apology? We need further information from government,” he said. “A statement from the presidency would have cleared the ambiguity.”

Turning back to Dr Awusi’s conduct, he stressed that individuals occupying such high offices must exercise restraint and avoid unnecessary public controversies.

“If you are a CEO of Free Zones, sometimes you don’t even have to make time for controversies,” he said. “Your role is to focus on strategy, innovation and the work of the Authority, not these public tantrums.”

Mr Nsiah maintained that apologies alone are insufficient to address such issues, stressing the need for stricter measures.

“Apology will not change the mindset of some of these people. When you begin to penalise them, it sends a stronger message,” he said. “That will serve as a deterrent more than what we saw with the crying and the apology.”

He also defended the comments made by Apostle Nyamekye, noting that they reflect concerns widely shared by Ghanaians regarding illegal mining and its impact on the environment.

“The pastor said nothing wrong. What he said is what all of us have been complaining about, including government,” he said.