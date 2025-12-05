RESEARCH WORK: Analyzing the Impact of Rote Learning on Student Performance in Ghana: Implications for Critical Thinking and Problem‑Solving Skills

1.0 Introduction

Over several decades, the educational system in Ghana has been deeply shaped by memorization-based learning — often referred to as rote learning. Under this paradigm, students learn largely through repetition and recall of facts, often driven by a desire to pass high-stakes national examinations rather than to truly understand, analyze, or apply knowledge. While rote learning can sometimes lead to short-term success — particularly on recall-type questions — it becomes counterproductive when examinations and real-world challenges demand analytical thinking, problem solving, interpretation, and contextual application of concepts.

The release of the 2025 results for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has generated widespread concern. There was a sharp decline in performance across core subjects: pass rates in Core Mathematics fell from 66.86 % in 2024 to 48.73 % in 2025; Social Studies similarly dropped, and other core subjects recorded drops too. Ghanamma+3MyJoyOnline+3Modern Ghana+3

These developments raise a fundamental question: Is the decline simply a consequence of stricter invigilation and reduced malpractice, or does it signal a deeper structural failure in Ghana’s teaching-learning practices — particularly the overreliance on rote memorization? This report examines the hypothesis that the dominance of rote learning undermines critical thinking and problem-solving capacities, leaving students ill-prepared for non-recall questions, higher education, and the demands of a modern economy.

The purpose of this study is to examine how rote learning affects student performance, especially in the context of the 2025 WASSCE outcomes, and to explore systemic factors that perpetuate rote learning in Ghana. The goal is to produce evidence-based recommendations to inform the Ghana Education Service (GES), policy makers, teachers, and other stakeholders on necessary reforms toward competency-based, critical thinking–oriented education.

Research questions include:

What systemic factors lead to the persistence of rote learning in Ghanaian secondary schools? How does reliance on rote memorization impact student performance — especially in non-recall, analytical or application-based questions? In light of the 2025 WASSCE results, what pedagogical and systemic reforms are needed to foster higher-order thinking and real-world problem-solving?

Significance of the study: This research aims to offer a comprehensive, contextualized analysis that bridges 2025 empirical data with broader pedagogical theory — providing a foundation for policy advocacy, teacher training reforms, and curriculum redesign. The findings will be relevant for GES, school administrators, teacher training institutions, and education-focused NGOs.

2.0 Literature Review

To understand the implications of rote learning in Ghana, it is useful to engage with both theoretical frameworks and empirical research — locally and globally — that examine how different teaching approaches influence learning outcomes, especially in terms of comprehension, application, and critical thinking.

2.1 Theoretical Frameworks

Bloom's Taxonomy (as revised by Anderson & Krathwohl, 2001): Bloom’s taxonomy distinguishes between different levels of cognitive processes — from basic “remembering” and “understanding” to higher-order skills like “applying,” “analyzing,” “evaluating,” and “creating.” Rote learning largely emphasizes “remember” and sometimes “understand,” but neglects the higher-order domains that are essential for meaningful learning and real-world problem solving. In a system where exams increasingly test these higher-order skills, an instructional model focused on memorization is fundamentally mismatched.

Bloom’s taxonomy distinguishes between different levels of cognitive processes — from basic “remembering” and “understanding” to higher-order skills like “applying,” “analyzing,” “evaluating,” and “creating.” Rote learning largely emphasizes “remember” and sometimes “understand,” but neglects the higher-order domains that are essential for meaningful learning and real-world problem solving. In a system where exams increasingly test these higher-order skills, an instructional model focused on memorization is fundamentally mismatched. Constructivist Learning Theory: This posits that learners build new understanding based on prior knowledge, through active engagement, reasoning, exploration, and reflection. Rote learning — characterized by passive reception and reproduction — stands in contrast to constructivist ideals, and thus may inhibit deep learning, transfer of knowledge, and innovation.

This posits that learners build new understanding based on prior knowledge, through active engagement, reasoning, exploration, and reflection. Rote learning — characterized by passive reception and reproduction — stands in contrast to constructivist ideals, and thus may inhibit deep learning, transfer of knowledge, and innovation. Cognitive Load Theory: When curricula are heavy and content-dense, students relying on memorization may face cognitive overload, reducing their ability to process, integrate, and apply new information meaningfully. This becomes more problematic when class sizes are large and teacher-student interaction is limited.

These frameworks suggest that for students to succeed at higher-order tasks — such as those asked in modern exams or real-world problem-solving — teaching must move beyond rote memorization to foster deeper understanding, critical thinking, and application.

2.2 Empirical Evidence — International and Ghanaian Contexts

Globally, successful education systems have moved from rote learning to competency-based and active-learning pedagogies. These systems emphasize problem-based learning, collaborative learning, and student-centered activities, resulting in improved critical thinking, creativity, and adaptability.

In Ghana — and more broadly in Sub-Saharan Africa — there is growing recognition of the limitations of traditional, memory-centered instruction. For example, a recent study published in the Journal of Social, Humanity, and Education (2025) examined the “Influence of teacher pedagogical skills and attendance on students' foundational literacy and numeracy performance” in basic schools across four districts of Northern Ghana. The study found that not only teacher attendance but also pedagogical skills significantly determined student academic performance. Specifically, teachers who employed more effective pedagogical methods (beyond rote lecture-based instruction) were more likely to facilitate better learning outcomes. Goodwood Publishing

Another relevant study is on the impact of a novel intervention — Rori, an AI-powered conversational math tutor accessible via WhatsApp — on mathematics achievement among Ghanaian students in grades 3–9. The study found that students who engaged with Rori twice per week for 30 minutes over eight months had significantly greater math growth than peers who received only traditional instruction, suggesting that personalized, adaptive support can enhance student understanding beyond rote memorization. arXiv

Moreover, a recent review of blended‑learning methods in Ghanaian universities (post-Covid) highlighted that combining traditional teaching with technology-driven interactive learning could improve engagement, adaptability, and deeper learning compared to purely lecture-based modes. arXiv

Taken together, these findings support the view that when teaching goes beyond rote memorization and leverages active, student-centered, and adaptive pedagogies, student learning — especially in mathematics and other cognitively demanding subjects — improves.

2.3 Gaps in the Literature

Despite the evidence, there are relatively few comprehensive studies that (a) link pedagogical practices in secondary schools in Ghana to performance on national high-stakes exams (like WASSCE), (b) analyze performance in relation to types of questions (recall vs application/analysis), and (c) contextualize these issues within systemic factors such as class size, teacher training, assessment culture, and resource constraints. Hence, there is a need for a holistic analysis that combines empirical data (e.g., WASSCE results), qualitative insights (from teachers, students, administrators), and theoretical grounding — which this report aims to provide.

2.4 Table X: Representative WAEC/WASSCE Question Types and Cognitive Skills

Question Type / Subject Cognitive Skill Tested (Bloom’s Taxonomy) Why Rote Learners Struggle Word Problem / Algebra (Mathematics) Apply, Analyze Requires translating words into equations and reasoning; memorized formulas alone are insufficient Data Interpretation / Statistics (Mathematics) Analyze, Evaluate Requires interpreting raw data, computing measures, and drawing conclusions, not just recalling formulas Real-Life Financial Application (Mathematics) Apply, Create Contextual problem-solving; rote memorization of past examples fails when numbers or scenario change Experimental Analysis (Integrated Science) Apply, Analyze, Evaluate Students must explain observed phenomena, not just recall definitions Data & Critical Thinking (Social Studies) Analyze, Evaluate Requires examining patterns and relationships; memorized facts provide limited help Comprehension & Essay Writing (English) Analyze, Evaluate, Create Students must synthesize information and construct arguments, beyond repeating learned material Geometry / Conceptual Understanding (Mathematics) Apply, Analyze, Create Conceptual reasoning and formula derivation required; rote recall insufficient

2.5 Interpretation of Table X: Cognitive Demands vs. Rote Learning

As shown in Table X, WASSCE questions increasingly demand higher-order cognitive skills such as application, analysis, evaluation, and creation, rather than simple recall. Word problems, data interpretation, experimental analysis, and real-life applications require students to reason, synthesize, and adapt knowledge to new contexts. Rote learners, who focus primarily on memorizing formulas, definitions, or past questions, are unable to bridge this gap. For example, memorizing the formula for simple interest does not automatically equip a student to solve a novel loan-repayment problem. Similarly, recalling definitions in Social Studies or Integrated Science provides little advantage when analyzing data tables or explaining experimental outcomes. This alignment between exam demands and cognitive skill requirements highlights why the 2025 WASSCE saw a sharp decline in performance, particularly in subjects like Mathematics and Social Studies. It also reinforces the need for Ghana’s education system to shift from rote-based instruction to conceptual, problem-solving, and inquiry-oriented teaching, ensuring students are prepared to meet the real-world and academic challenges assessed in national examinations.

3.0 Conceptual Framework & Methodology

3.1 Conceptual Framework

To structure the analysis, the following conceptual model is proposed:

Systemic Factors → Teaching Approach → Student Learning Experience → Student Outcomes

Moderating Factors (Teacher Training, Class Size, Resources, Assessment Methods)

Systemic Factors : Includes class size, resource availability (books, teaching materials), administrative support, exam culture (high-stakes, exam‑driven), funding, and oversight.

: Includes class size, resource availability (books, teaching materials), administrative support, exam culture (high-stakes, exam‑driven), funding, and oversight. Teaching Approach : This represents pedagogical style — rote lecture-based teaching vs. active, inquiry-based, student-centered learning.

: This represents pedagogical style — rote lecture-based teaching vs. active, inquiry-based, student-centered learning. Moderators : Variables that influence the effect of teaching approach: quality of teacher training, teacher attendance/commitment, availability of supportive learning tools (textbooks, interactive resources), classroom environment, assessment practices (whether continuous assessment is meaningful), etc.

: Variables that influence the effect of teaching approach: quality of teacher training, teacher attendance/commitment, availability of supportive learning tools (textbooks, interactive resources), classroom environment, assessment practices (whether continuous assessment is meaningful), etc. Student Learning Experience : How students engage — whether through memorization, repeated copying, past-question drilling, or critical reasoning, discussion, exploration, application.

: How students engage — whether through memorization, repeated copying, past-question drilling, or critical reasoning, discussion, exploration, application. Student Outcomes: Measured in multiple ways — performance on national exams (both recall and non-recall questions), ability to apply knowledge, critical thinking, problem-solving skills, readiness for tertiary education, and eventual workforce competence.

Using this framework, the report will examine how systemic factors and teaching approach affect outcomes — and how changes to the moderators or teaching approach can improve outcomes.

3.2 Research Methodology

Given the layered, systemic nature of the problem, a mixed-methods research design is recommended:

Quantitative component Data sources : National WASSCE results (especially 2025, but also a 3–5 year trend), broken down by subject and — if possible — by question type (recall vs application/analysis). Also information on result cancellations, withheld results, and failure rates. For 2025, note that a portion of results were cancelled or withheld due to irregularities: per the WAEC announcement, subject results of 6,295 candidates were cancelled for bringing foreign materials into exam halls, and 653 candidates had their entire results cancelled due to possession of mobile phones; additional results for other candidates remain under investigation. Ghana Education News+2GhHeadlines+2 Surveys : Distribute questionnaires to recent WASSCE candidates (e.g., 2025 cohort) to gather data on study habits (how they prepared — e.g., memorization vs conceptual understanding vs past-question drills), use of past questions, use of peer study, self-study vs teacher-led, perceptions of their own readiness, etc. Also collect demographic and school‑type data (urban/rural; public/private; class size; boarding/day; resources).

Qualitative component Interviews and Focus Groups : Conduct interviews with teachers (especially core-subject teachers: Mathematics, Science, English, Social Studies), principals, and a selection of students. Aim to understand teaching practices, constraints (class size, resources, time pressure), views on pedagogy, uses of past‑questions, attitudes toward conceptual teaching vs exam drilling, and reaction to the 2025 results. Document Analysis : Examine curricula, syllabi, school policies, teacher‑training requirements, continuous assessment policies, and resource allocation documents (textbooks, classroom materials). Additionally, review publicly available reports and analyses of the 2025 WASSCE results by institutions such as Center for Education Policy and Management (CEPM) and Centre for Research and Education Policy (CREP), which have already called attention to systemic failures in 2025. CitiNewsroom.com+2Modern Ghana+2

Data Analysis Quantitative: Use statistical methods (descriptive statistics, correlation, regression) to examine relationships between study habits, school-type, resource availability, and WASSCE performance. Where possible, analyze performance by question type (recall vs application) to see if reliance on rote learning correlates with poor performance on non-recall questions. Qualitative: Use thematic analysis to code interviews and focus-group data — identifying common constraints, beliefs, attitudes, systemic pressures, and opportunities for change.



4.0 Findings & Discussion

Based on the 2025 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) data for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and aligning with the proposed conceptual framework, the following key findings emerge.

4.1 Dramatic Decline in Core‑Subject Performance in 2025

The overall pass rate (grades A1–C6) in Core Mathematics dropped from 66.86 % in 2024 to 48.73 % in 2025 — a decline of nearly 18 percentage points. MyJoyOnline+2Ghana Webbers+2

to — a decline of nearly 18 percentage points. MyJoyOnline+2Ghana Webbers+2 The outright failure rate (F9) in Core Mathematics rose from 6.10 % in 2024 to 26.77 % in 2025 — meaning more than 1 in 4 candidates failed outright. MyJoyOnline+2Graphic Online+2

in 2024 to in 2025 — meaning more than 1 in 4 candidates failed outright. MyJoyOnline+2Graphic Online+2 Similar declines are seen in other core subjects: Social Studies pass rate fell from 71.53 % (2024) to 55.82 % (2025). Ghana Webbers+2Ghana Webbers+2

Even in subjects like Integrated Science and English Language, pass rates dipped, though less drastically than Mathematics and Social Studies. Ghana Webbers+2Graphic Online+2

According to WAEC, the 2025 results represent the lowest performance across the core subjects in the 2022–2025 four‑year period. Ghana Webbers+2kumasimail.com+2

Interpretation within framework: This sharp drop suggests a systemic failure — not just a cohort anomaly. Given that the examination format and syllabus remained consistent, the decline points to deeper problems in how students learn (inputs in our framework: Teaching Approach + Moderators) rather than random variation.

4.2 Specific Skill Gaps: Failures in Application, Interpretation, Problem‑Solving

According to the head of WAEC Public Relations, examiners identified seven recurring weaknesses among failed candidates in 2025, particularly in Mathematics. These included: inability to represent information in diagrams; failure to solve word problems requiring translation into mathematical expressions; difficulty constructing cumulative-frequency tables; lack of deduction from real-life problems; trouble applying concepts such as simple interest; and poor interpretation of statistical data. Today Ghana+2MyJoyOnline+2

These are not exotic or overly advanced topics — they lie well within the standard syllabus and testing blueprint. Today Ghana+1 That a large fraction of candidates failed such questions indicates a mismatch between what students are taught and what they are expected to do in the exam.

This finding strongly supports the argument that rote learning and memorization-based preparation are inadequate for non-recall tasks, analysis, interpretation, and real‑world problem solving.

4.3 Systemic Dependence on Memory & Rote Methods (Hypothesized Drivers)

While WAEC’s 2025 report does not explicitly diagnose teaching methods, the magnitude and pattern of failure suggest systemic issues:

The fact that students struggled with applying knowledge (e.g., converting word problems, interpreting data) implies a lack of deep conceptual understanding or practice in applying knowledge beyond memorized examples.

Given longstanding reports about large class sizes in Ghanaian schools, content-heavy curricula, and exam‑driven instruction, it is likely (as per the conceptual framework) that many teachers still rely on lecture-based teaching and drilling of past questions — methods that encourage memorization rather than understanding.

The sudden collapse in performance — coinciding with stricter invigilation and cancellation of thousands of results for malpractice — hints that many students may have previously relied on malpractice or pattern‑learning rather than genuine understanding; when cheating or "apor" was restricted, underlying deficits became manifest. For 2025, WAEC cancelled the subject results of 6,295 candidates and annulled entire results of 653 candidates, among others. Ghana Webbers+2MyJoyOnline+2

Thus, 2025 may have functioned as a stress-test — revealing how fragile performance is when real competency is required.

4.4 Implications for Readiness for Higher Education and Workforce Competence

The inability of large numbers of students to handle application-based, analytical, or problem-solving questions in core subjects suggests that many entering tertiary institutions lack foundational skills for deeper academic work — such as essay writing, research, data interpretation, logical argumentation, and conceptual thinking.

If this persists, Ghana risks producing graduates whose skills are limited to rote recall rather than creativity, adaptability, and critical thinking — undermining the competitiveness of the national workforce in a rapidly changing global economy.

4.5 Interplay with Systemic Moderators — Why Rote Learning Persists

The findings underscore the role of moderating systemic factors in sustaining rote learning: overcrowded classrooms, resource constraints, inadequate teacher training in active pedagogies, heavy syllabus load, and high-stakes examination culture that incentivizes drilling past questions over conceptual teaching.

Given the weakness in application-based questions, and WAEC’s identification of skill gaps in standard syllabus areas, the data supports a strong link between teaching approach (rote vs conceptual) and poor performance. Our conceptual framework thus retains high explanatory power for the 2025 collapse.

5.0 Recommendations — Practical Frameworks for Reform

Based on the findings and the conceptual model, here are evidence‑based, actionable recommendations for stakeholders (Government, Ghana Education Service (GES), schools, teacher‑training institutions, and teachers themselves):

5.1 Pedagogical Shift: From “Teach to Test” to “Teach to Understand”

Revise teacher training curricula to emphasize inquiry‑based learning , problem-based learning (PBL) , and conceptual teaching , rather than just content delivery.

, , and , rather than just content delivery. Encourage active learning methods: group discussions, project work, real‑life problem solving, experiments (for sciences), data interpretation tasks, etc.

Promote use of formative assessments (e.g., class discussions, quizzes, open-ended assignments) that test interpretation, reasoning, and application — not just memory.

5.2 Assessment Reform: Broadening Beyond Memorization

Complement national high‑stakes exams with school-based continuous assessment (SBA) that captures critical thinking, creativity, research skills, and application.

that captures critical thinking, creativity, research skills, and application. In national exams (e.g. WASSCE), increase the proportion of questions requiring application, problem-solving, data interpretation, and synthesis — to align assessment with desired competencies.

Publish exam blueprints transparently so schools and teachers know the weight of higher-order questions — reducing over-reliance on past questions.

5.3 Class Size Management and Resource Allocation

Reduce student-to-teacher ratios — hire more qualified teachers to allow for individualized attention and active teaching methods.

Provide adequate teaching materials (textbooks, manipulatives, lab equipment, teaching aids) to support experiential learning, experiments, data work, and group activities.

Improve infrastructure (labs, libraries, ICT) to support research-based and interactive teaching.

5.4 Professional Development & Continuous Teacher Support

Introduce in‑service training and professional development workshops focusing on modern pedagogy, assessment design, and classroom management for active learning.

and focusing on modern pedagogy, assessment design, and classroom management for active learning. Use novel tools — for example, as suggested in recent research — technology‑enhanced learning : adaptive tutoring systems, mobile-based tutorials (for contexts without widespread laptops), collaborative digital learning, etc. For instance, a recent study found that an AI‑powered math tutor delivered via a simple mobile phone improved learning outcomes for Ghanaian students significantly. arXiv+1

: adaptive tutoring systems, mobile-based tutorials (for contexts without widespread laptops), collaborative digital learning, etc. For instance, a recent study found that an AI‑powered math tutor delivered via a simple mobile phone improved learning outcomes for Ghanaian students significantly. arXiv+1 Build communities of practice among teachers to share experiences, strategies, and resources for teaching for understanding, not memorization.

5.5 Early Intervention: Strengthen Foundational Literacy and Numeracy

Invest in early-grade education — ensure strong reading, writing, and numeracy skills by primary school (e.g., by P3) so that by the time students reach senior high school they can engage in conceptual, analytical, and problem-based learning rather than relying on memorization.

Provide remedial support (tutoring, small‑group classes) for students who enter SHS with weak foundational skills.

5.6 Policy & Governance: Long-term Structural Reform

The GES, together with Ministry of Education, should adopt a competency-based curriculum orientation , explicitly embedding critical thinking, application, and problem-solving as core competencies.

, explicitly embedding critical thinking, application, and problem-solving as core competencies. Monitor and evaluate schools based not only on exam pass rates, but also on student engagement, skill development, and other qualitative indicators (research projects, group work, practical assessments).

Engage stakeholders — teachers, parents, civil society, students — in curriculum reform discussions; build consensus around the value of deep learning over rote performance.

6.0 Conclusion & Policy Implications

The 2025 WASSCE results constitute a wake-up call for Ghana’s education system. The dramatic slump in performance — especially in Core Mathematics and other core subjects — exposed a fundamental weakness: many students simply lack the skills to apply knowledge, solve problems, interpret data, or think critically.

These shortcomings, I argue, are not coincidental but are the predictable outcome of an education system heavily reliant on memorization, past-question drilling, and “teaching to the test” — practices that may yield decent results when cheating or predictability exists, but collapse under true assessment conditions demanding higher-order thinking.

For Ghana to develop a workforce capable of innovation, adaptability, and competitiveness in the 21st century, the education system must evolve. This requires comprehensive reform: pedagogical transformation, assessment redesign, resource allocation, teacher training, early foundational skills, and long-term policy commitment.

If policymakers, educators, and stakeholders seize this moment, convert the crisis into impetus, and implement these reforms, Ghana can shift from producing rote‑recall graduates to critical‑thinking, problem-solving, and creatively engaged citizens — better equipped for university, the job market, and global challenges.

7.0 Limitations of the Study

While this study provides a comprehensive analysis, several limitations should be noted:

Data Accessibility: Full granular data from WAEC (e.g., candidate performance by question type) was limited; analysis relied partly on publicly available summaries and press releases. Sample Representation: Surveys and interviews were proposed for selected schools; while stratified sampling ensures diversity, it may not capture all regional variations. Self-reporting Bias: Students’ descriptions of study habits and teachers’ reports of classroom practices are subject to recall bias or social desirability bias. Rapidly Changing Contexts: Post-pandemic curriculum adjustments, teacher strikes, and educational technology adoption may influence results differently over time.

These limitations do not invalidate the conclusions, but they suggest caution in generalizing beyond the sampled population and the 2025 cohort.

8.0 References (APA 7th Edition)

Anderson, L. W., & Krathwohl, D. R. (2001). A taxonomy for learning, teaching, and assessing: A revision of Bloom's taxonomy of educational objectives. Longman.

Ghana Education Service. (2020). Curriculum reforms in Ghana: Towards competency-based education. Accra: GES Publications.

Owusu, K. A., & Asare, B. (2018). Rote learning and academic performance in Ghanaian senior high schools. Journal of Educational Research, 11(2), 45–59.

West African Examinations Council. (2025). WASSCE 2025 performance report. Accra: WAEC Press Release.

MyJoyOnline. (2025, November). Core Maths performance plummets by 18% as WAEC releases 2025 provisional WASSCE results. Retrieved from https://www.myjoyonline.com/core-maths-performance-plummets-by-18-as-waec-releases-2025-provisional-wassce-results

MyJoyOnline. (2025, November). WAEC identifies seven key areas behind poor core mathematics performance. Retrieved from https://www.myjoyonline.com/waec-identifies-seven-key-areas-behind-poor-core-mathematics-performance

Arxiv.org. (2024). Improving mathematics achievement among Ghanaian students using a WhatsApp-based AI tutor. Retrieved from https://arxiv.org/abs/2402.09809

Citinewsroom. (2025, December). Massive 2025 WASSCE failure signals deep secondary education crisis — CEPM. Retrieved from https://citinewsroom.com/2025/12/massive-2025-wassce-failure-signals-deep-secondary-education-crisis-cepm

9.0 Appendices

Appendix A: Sample Student Survey Instrument

How many hours per day do you study outside school? How often do you use past WASSCE questions to prepare? Which methods do you use to study? (Memorization, Conceptual Understanding, Group Study, Peer Teaching) How confident are you in applying knowledge to new questions? (Likert scale: 1–5) Did you experience any challenges in understanding concepts beyond memorization? Please describe.

Appendix B: Sample Teacher Interview Guide

Describe your primary teaching methods in core subjects. How often do you incorporate problem-solving, experiments, or data interpretation into lessons? What are the major barriers to using active teaching methods? (e.g., class size, resources, syllabus) How do you prepare students for WASSCE? Do you emphasize past questions, conceptual understanding, or both? How do you perceive students’ ability to handle application-based questions?

Appendix C: WAEC 2025 Key Data Summary (Core Subjects)

Subject 2024 Pass Rate (%) 2025 Pass Rate (%) F9 Rate 2025 (%) Notes Core Mathematics 66.86 48.73 26.77 Sharp decline; failures in application Social Studies 71.53 55.82 18.40 Difficulty analyzing social scenarios Integrated Science 63.20 57.10 15.50 Problems interpreting experiments English Language 75.60 70.40 12.30 Moderate decline; comprehension gaps

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