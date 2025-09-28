When Media Ethics Fail in Nigeria: Examining PUNCH (Fawzi Kehinde, Adebayo Folorunsho-Francis) and Vanguard (John Alechenu) from the Abure Airport Incident to Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Senate Statement — Contrasted with Neutral Labour Party Supporters Coverage in Opinion Nigeria

Introduction: The Role of Journalism in Democracy

Journalism in a democratic society carries immense responsibility. Citizens rely on the press not to amplify power, protect elites, or distort facts, but to provide accurate, balanced, and verified information. Recent events in Nigerian politics—the Abure airport altercation, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’sSenate statement, and Labour Party supporters’ disputes—illustrate how even respected outlets can fail these responsibilities. PUNCH (Fawzi Kehinde; Adebayo Folorunsho-Francis) and Vanguard (John Alechenu) repeatedly demonstrated lapses in accuracy, framing, and ethical judgment, while Opinion Nigeria modeled neutral reporting by presenting both sides. These cases offer urgent lessons for journalists: precision, honesty, and ethics are non-negotiable.

The Abure Airport Incident: Misrepresentation and Factional Oversight

The alleged altercation between Julius Abure and Ms. Precious Oruche (“Mama P”) exposed serious lapses in ethical reporting. PUNCH, through Fawzi Kehinde, extensively quoted Abure’sfaction:

“The attacker, Madam P, who is also a known content creator, continued the attack all throughout the duration of the flight…The leadership of the Labour Party urged its members not to retaliate but to remain calm while awaiting the outcome of police investigations.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard, by John Alechenu, amplified emotive claims:

“…suicidal aggression” and “cyber-bullying” without sufficient verification.

Neither outlet used the crucial term factional, despite the LabourParty chairmanship being contested. Following a Supreme Court ruling in April 2025, Senator Nenadi Esther Usman was elected Interim National Chairperson by a faction of the NEC, while Abure remains recognized by INEC and the party website. By omitting this context, both PUNCH and Vanguard distorted the story, misrepresenting legitimacy, inflating the perceived authority of Abure, and misleading readers.

The Abure, Natasha, and Labour Party supporters’ cases illustrate the consequences of unethical reporting—misrepresentation, alignment with power, and selective amplification—which distort public understanding and weaken democratic accountability. While PUNCH’s coverage exhibits the most significant ethical lapses, Vanguard’s partial emotive framing also raises concerns, and the online outlet Opinion Nigeria, in contrast, responsibly presented the incident under the headline “Labour Party Supporters Trade Blame Over Alleged Attack” (https://www.opinionnigeria.com/labour-party-supporters-trade-blame-over-alleged-attack), summarizing multiple perspectives without distortion and exemplifying the ethical standards journalists should follow: balance, verification, and context.

Misquoting Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan: Distorting Institutional Critique

PUNCH (Adebayo Folorunsho-Francis) further demonstrated ethical lapses in reporting Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’sreturn to the Senate. The headline stated:

“Natasha resumes at Senate, calls Akpabio dictator.”

Her actual words were:

“It is very unfortunate that at this time, after so many years of democracy, we would have a National Assembly be run by such dictatorship. It’s totally unacceptable.”

The distinction between dictator and dictatorship is critical. Natasha’s statement targeted institutional practices, not an individual. By twisting her words, PUNCH reframed a systemic critique as a personal insult, obscuring the Senate’s authoritarian tendencies, procedural suppression, and intimidation. She described being treated “like domestic staff,” facing office lockout, delayed return, legal obstacles, and administrative obstruction. Misrepresentation of this kind shields power, undermines accountability, and misinforms the public.

Blurring Fact, Opinion, and Partisan Narrative

Across both incidents, PUNCH and Vanguard blurred lines between verified facts and factional or emotive claims. PUNCH framed Abure’s faction as unchallenged, ignoring the interim leadership faction, while Vanguard amplified language that incited emotional responses rather than clarifying verified facts. In contrast, Opinion Nigeria presented a neutral account, showing both sides of the dispute responsibly. Such practices demonstrate the consequences of editorial bias: misinforming readers, inflaming political loyalties, and eroding public trust.

Ethical Implications: Media Capture and the Erosion of Trust

The pattern is clear. PUNCH and, to a lesser extent, Vanguard, have repeatedly aligned coverage with powerful actors, selectively amplifying certain narratives while omitting or distorting counterclaims. This legacy of bias mirrors declining citizen trust in the judiciary and other democratic institutions. When journalists prioritize sensationalism or political expediency over ethics, they fail their audiences, distort history, and exacerbate societal tensions. Accuracy, fairness, and proportionality are non-negotiable principles that must guide all reporting.

Journalistic Responsibilities and Best Practices

To uphold ethical journalism, reporters must:

Rigorously verify facts before publication.

Distinguish clearly between personal critique and systemic critique.

Represent all perspectives, especially in contested disputes, with explicit acknowledgment of missing voices.

Use precise language to preserve the integrity of quotes (factional, dictatorship, etc.).

Avoid sensationalist framing that misleads or inflames.

Issue corrections or clarifications when misrepresentation occurs.

Failing to meet these standards is not a minor lapse—it is a betrayal of public trust. Both the Abure and Natasha cases demonstrate the urgent need for journalists to embrace these principles consistently.

Conclusion: Ethics, Truth, and the Public Interest

The Abure, Natasha, and Labour Party supporters’ cases illustrate the consequences of unethical reporting—misrepresentation, alignment with power, and selective amplification—which distort public understanding and weaken democratic accountability. While PUNCH’s coverage exhibits the most significant ethical lapses, Vanguard’s partial emotive framing also raises concerns, and the online outlet Opinion Nigeria provides a model of responsible reporting, particularly in how it chose and presented the title to the public.

Journalists must serve truth, not the powerful. Citizens deserve reporting that clarifies factional disputes, accurately represents institutional critique, and maintains impartiality. In Nigeria today, media credibility is earned, not assumed. The lessons are stark: precision matters, ethics are non-negotiable, and the press must consistently uphold its democratic responsibility to inform, hold power accountable, and protect society from polarization.

References:

Kehinde, F. (2025, September 27). Abure attacked at Abuja airport, LP fumes. PUNCH News.

Alechenu, J. (2025, September 27). Labour Party supporters clash over alleged attack on Abure. Vanguard News.

Folorunsho-Francis, A. (2025, September 24). Natasha resumes at Senate, calls Akpabio dictator. PUNCH News.

Labour Party Supporters Trade Blame Over Alleged Attack.(2025). Opinion Nigeria. https://www.opinionnigeria.com/labour-party-supporters-trade-blame-over-alleged-attack

I have no personal relationship with Julius Abure, Precious Oruche, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senator Nenadi Esther Usman, or any of the journalists cited, and this analysis is purely professional, examining media ethics, editorial integrity, and the societal impact of misreporting.