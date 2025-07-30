Could Hawa Koomson Be More Violent than Nii Lante Vanderpuye?

It is strikingly akin to the proverbially scandalous case of the pot calling the kettle black. The allusion here, of course, is to the rather farcical calling out of the former Minister of Fisheries in the previous Akufo-Addo regime, Mavis Hawa Koomson, by the former National Democratic Congress-sponsored Member of Parliament for Ododiodio Constituency, in Central Accra, Mr. Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, for the criminal and the barbaric incidence of violence that predictably marred the rerunning of last year’s Parliamentary Election in the Ablekuma-North Constituency, also in the Greater-Accra Region, by the man who allegedly organized some National Democratic Congress-sponsored thugs to physically assault Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the former Akufo-Addo-appointed Minister of Communications and Digitalization and former New Patriotic Party-sponsored Member of Parliament for Ablekuma-West Constituency, in the Greater-Accra Metropolitan Area, several years ago (See “Ablekuma North Rerun Chaos Was an Incident of Vendetta - Nii Lante Vanderpuye” Modernghana.com 7/17/25).

One can almost be certain that the Bechem, Bono region, born Ga native from the Greater-Accra Region, was strung up high on drugs or some narcotic contraband, when the former Minister of Youth and Sports reportedly made the aforementioned remark that has been widely attributed to him. Else, the former Deputy Minister for Local Government in the regime of the late President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills would also have explained why even in the absence of Ms. Koomson during last December’s Parliamentary Election in the Ablekuma-North Constituency, hired goons and thugs from the then main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) both disrupted the counting of ballots cast in the latter constituency and brutally assaulted some members of the then-ruling Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The truthful fact of the matter, even as the then Candidate and former President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama boasted in the runup to the December 7, 2024 General Election, the National Democratic Congress was founded by the then Chairman Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings on the blood of innocent and deliberately targeted Ghanaian citizens, labeled as “Enemies of the Revolution,” largely opponents of the Rawlings-led extortionate junta of the erstwhile Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) and before the latter, the Rawlings-led junta of the Armed Forces REvolutionary Council (AFRC), and has continued to voraciously thrive on violence and mayhem, even as the global community witnessed with unspeakable horror in the wake of the December 7, 2024 General Election, when the executive operatives of the National Democratic Congress, led by the now-President Mahama and the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, namely, the superannuated graduate of the Senior-Staff College of the Ghana Armed Forces, “Lt-Col.” Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, and the so-called National Information Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi, presently the Mahama-appointed Chief Executive Officer of the so-called Ghana Gold Board (or GoldBod), literally sicced “able-bodied” party members, supporters and sympathizers on Returning Offices and employees of the Independent Electoral Commission (I/EC).

The appointment of 38-year-old Mr. Sammy Gyamfi as CEO of the Ghana GoldBod is absolutely no happenstance at all, being that it was the Sunyani native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Bono Region, who literally brought home the proverbial bacon, when the recent graduate of the Ghana School of Law, zestfully flanked by a panoply of the leadership of the National Democratic Congress, including the then Candidate Mahama, treasonably called on all “able-bodied party stalwarts, supporters and sympathizers” to implicitly lay siege to each and every ballot-collation center across the length and the breadth of the country in order to ensure that the National Democratic Congress emerged triumphant by hook and/or crook.

From the preceding observation and critical analysis, it is patently clear that even in the absence of Ms. Mavis Hawa Koomson from the Ablekuma-North Constituency on Friday 11, 2025, that is, the day of the at once bizarre and scandalous parliamentary-election rerun, the leadership of the Mahama 2.0 government would still have ensured that the Ablekuma-North Election Rerun was plunged into chaos and violence, as the leadership of the so-called Umbrella Party or Akatamanso had signaled in a variety of ways, by their terror-mongering rhetoric, that about the only way and method by which to effectively cannibalize the parliamentary seat that had been held by the Elephant Riders for nearly the entire duration of Ghana’s Fourth-Republican Dispensation, was to inevitably employ the kind of terror-tactics or the sort of “strategic violence” that the then Candidate-General John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama had been preaching for at least some eight years in the runup to the December 7, 2024 General Election.

It is equally significant to also highlight the fact that as of this writing, no commission or committee of enquiry has been established by the Mahama 2.0 Presidency to comprehensively and exhaustively investigate the Ablekuma-North Constituency Election Rerun, in contradistinction to the prompt establishment of a committee or commission of enquiry established in the wake of the 2019 National Democratic Congress-instigated byelection-related hostilities, as well as several other incidents of politically related and motivated incidents of violence around the country.

On the preceding count, we make special reference to the Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Byelection Violence which, Dr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, the former Atta-Mills-appointed Accra Metropolitan Mayor, personally and publicly testified to the media had been fomented almost exclusively by Mr. Samuel Nartey George - aka Sam George - who had treasonously ridden herd of at least two dozen black-leather-wearing party thugs on motorbikes, armed with pistols and shotguns after the trademark fashion of the White-Supremacist Hell’s Angels Gang of Bikers right here in the United States of America.

And by the way, we also forgot to add that Nana Akua Owusu-Afriyie, the New Patriotic Party-sponsored Ablekuma-North Parliamentary Candidate had also been savagely assaulted by some hired or deliberately contracted goons from among the ranks of the presently ruling National Democratic Congress, as Nii Lante Vanderpuye clearly and expressly maintains. If, indeed, as the Mahama-appointed National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Program authoritatively claims, the Ablekuma-North election-related violence was directly and specifically and specially targeted at Ms. Koomson, then Mr. Lante Vanderpuye is obligated to inform the General Ghanaian Public, precisely what crime Nana Akua Owusu-Afriyie had committed to deserve being brutally savaged by these NDC-contracted horde of hoodlums, at least in the widely reported testimony of Mr. Lante Venderpuye.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]