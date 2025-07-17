ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 17 Jul 2025 Feature Article

Why Nigerians Must Listen To Senator Henry Seriake Dickson: A Constitutional Voice In A Time Of Collapse

Why Nigerians Must Listen To Senator Henry Seriake Dickson: A Constitutional Voice In A Time Of Collapse

In an era where Nigerian politicians increasingly swear allegiance not to the constitution but to convenience and personal gain, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson emerges as an outlier—one of the few remaining statesmen who still speak the language of democratic survival. While others scheme behind closed doors or echo the will of power for political comfort, Dickson speaks plainly, even painfully. His recent address, delivered at a civil society workshop, is not mere critique—it is a requiem for a nation being smothered by its own political class. His assertion that Nigeria’s leaders are “committing class suicide” is not just a provocative phrase. It is an existential diagnosis: they are dismantling the very structures that protect them, digging graves for themselves while thinking they’re building fortresses.

Collapsing Party Ideals and a Captured Electoral System

Senator Dickson has placed his finger on the most corrosive practices of the Nigerian political elite: reckless party defections and the systematic rigging of elections through compromised institutions. In Nigeria today, political ideology is dead. What remains is a culture of betrayal, where elected officials hop from one party to another with the casualness of changing clothes—discarding the voters who placed their trust in them.

And at the heart of this betrayal lies a defiled electoral process. INEC, the institution charged with protecting the sanctity of the vote, has become a pliable tool, used to manufacture outcomes and suppress dissent. Elections are now strategic performances, not democratic contests. Security agencies are deployed not for peacekeeping but for intimidation, violence, and suppression. This isn’t an electoral flaw—it’s an electoral fraud dressed in official clothing.

When Judges Bow to Power, Justice Becomes Theater

Perhaps the most chilling part of Senator Dickson’s speech is his description of a judiciary that no longer interprets law but reads “body language.” In any true democracy, courts are the anchor of justice, holding both the weak and the powerful to the same legal standard. But in today’s Nigeria, the judiciary has been reduced to a tool of discretion, not of law.

Courtrooms have become theaters of political performance. Rulings are crafted with careful attention not to constitutional interpretation but to the unspoken desires of those in power. It is a grotesque inversion of justice—where verdicts are anticipated based on proximity to Aso Rock, not legal merit. A judge that waits for a nod from above cannot be a servant of the law. A court that bows to executive pressure is not interpreting the constitution—it is betraying it.

Civil Society’s Fading Voice in a Nation Slipping Into Silence

Senator Dickson did not only warn the political class. He confronted the civil society sector itself, imploring it to awaken from its increasing dormancy. Nigeria’s democracy was once held together by the courage of civil actors—those who dared to resist military rule, who demanded reforms, who marched for electoral justice. But today, many of these voices have grown faint, and some have even switched sides.

The allure of government patronage has quietly transformed once-defiant NGOs into advisory arms of the very institutions they were formed to challenge. Committees are formed, reports are written, but the streets remain silent even as democracy bleeds. The watchdogs have become well-fed pets, and the resistance has faded into rhetoric. Dickson's appeal was not abstract—it was surgical: civil society must stop issuing polite communiqués and return to its historical role as the moral insurgency against injustice.

A Press That Sells Its Soul Cannot Defend the People

Equally alarming is the press’s descent into accommodation. Once the most powerful bulwark against tyranny, Nigeria’s traditional media now often operates more like a public relations wing of government than a fourth estate of democracy. The digital revolution has stripped many outlets of financial stability, and in their desperation, they have turned toward those with deep pockets and darker intentions.

Editorial independence has been traded for survival. Investigative reporting has been replaced with sponsored interviews and sanitized news. Bloodshed in the North Central is reduced to brief headlines. Electoral malpractice is softened with bureaucratic language. The media’s silence has become louder than its headlines. In such a climate, truth is no longer a public service—it is a risk.

The Decline of the Public Intellectual
What happened to the once-vibrant thinkers and commentators who shaped public discourse in Nigeria? Many have been muted—not always by threat or censorship, but by comfort, careerism, and a growing culture of self-preservation. Once-fiery voices that boldly challenged power now retreat behind neutrality, academic detachment, or bureaucratic titles. Some have accepted government appointments that reward silence; others have relocated abroad through fellowships and sabbaticals, choosing security over solidarity. In doing so, they leave behind a nation gasping for principled thought leadership, intellectual direction, and moral resistance.

Against this backdrop, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson stands as a stark contrast. He speaks not from a safe perch, but from within the fire. His courage is not theoretical—it is lived. He challenges the system while still inside it, refusing the luxury of ambiguity. He names names, exposes institutional decay, and defends the law across party lines. In a country starving for brave voices, his words are not just political—they are medicinal.

The Silencing of the Scholar: Fear, Compliance, and the Decline of Academic Dissent

There was a time in Nigeria’s intellectual history when professors were frontline defenders of democracy—writing newspaper columns, hosting radio discussions, leading campus protests, and offering moral commentary that helped guide the nation’s conscience. Today, that spirit has largely vanished. In a climate where academic freedom is subtly undermined by political surveillance and institutional pressure, most professors now choose silence. The fear of being labeled oppositional, losing promotions, or being quietly blacklisted has turned many universities into spaces of guarded compliance.

What remains is a narrowing of intellectual life to classroom lectures and research tailored for promotion, not transformation. Academic journals fill up, but the public square is empty. Conferences flourish, but national discourse suffers. The professor is still present—but often absent from the urgent conversations shaping the future of the nation. This retreat, whether out of fear, fatigue, or frustration, represents a profound loss for democracy. In a time when Nigeria desperately needs morally grounded, analytically sharp voices, the silence of the scholar becomes its own kind of betrayal.

A Nation in Need of Institutional Fighters, Not Political Survivors

What Nigeria needs now is not more politicians. It needs more fighters of integrity—individuals willing to challenge the drift toward authoritarianism and moral decay. Dickson is not flawless. But in this moment, he is one of the few who still understands that institutions matter.

We need more legislators who do not measure their relevance by proximity to the presidency, but by their fidelity to the republic. We need public servants who understand that democracy is not a game of strategy but a commitment to the governed. The police must be reminded they are servants, not private militia. Judges must return to the law, not wait for permission. And INEC must reclaim its identity as a public umpire, not a rigging machine in national attire.

Dickson’s Words Must Become a National Reckoning

Senator Dickson’s message cannot be allowed to pass like a trending headline. It must trigger a national soul-searching. We must revisit the Constitution not as a document of convenience but as a living covenant. Nigerians must ask themselves: Do we still believe in the law? Do we still believe in free elections? Do we still believe that justice should be blind?

If the answer to these questions is yes, then silence is no longer acceptable. Every citizen—whether from the Niger Delta or the North, Christian or Muslim, young or old—must become a stakeholder in national salvation. Because the collapse we’re seeing is not regional. It is systemic. And if we let it continue, it will eventually crush us all—elite and ordinary alike.

Not Just Truth to Power—Truth for Survival

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson is not simply confronting power—he’s confronting a system that has lost its moral center. His voice doesn’t echo personal ambition; it channels the cry of a battered Constitution. He speaks not for party or privilege, but for the poor, for women, for democratic integrity—and for the silenced majority who can no longer access justice or representation.

He reminds the Senate leadership that their role is not to display power but to preserve principle. Yet today’s chamber feels more like a disciplinary board than a legislative body. Dissenters are quickly branded “unruly,” and suspension seems to be the go-to response for truth-tellers.

And still—we’re asking: what are you waiting for? Why haven’t you suspended Dickson yet? Guess what? They won’t. Because they know they can’t—not without exposing their fear. Dickson isn’t just a senator. He’s a constitutional firewall, and they’d rather threaten softer targets than face the backlash of silencing a man who speaks law with fearless precision.

He tells us plainly: when leaders no longer draw legitimacy from the people, they stop being representatives—they become rulers. When courts bow to “body language,” and the press echoes instead of interrogates, tyranny doesn’t need tanks—it arrives dressed in normal politics.

In such a climate, Dickson’s voice isn’t just important—it’s essential. He’s not predicting collapse. He’s diagnosing it. And if we don’t listen, we may soon wake to a democracy where everyone claps—but no one dares to speak.

Final Reflection: Let This Be the Spark, Not the Eulogy

The greatest threat to Nigeria today is not the clang of military boots or decrees—it is the quiet collapse of principle. It is the slow erosion of conscience in our institutions, the normalization of injustice, and the public’s growing fatigue in the face of persistent abuse. Democracy does not always die in chaos; often, it dissolves in routine. A muted judiciary. A cautious press. A legislature that performs authority rather than serves the people.

But in this silence, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson has refused to disappear. He has not spoken in veiled tones or polite abstractions. He has spoken with clarity—for the poor, for women, for the Constitution, and for a democratic order rapidly thinning under the weight of unchecked power. He has reminded his colleagues that the Senate is not a chamber for dominance, but a sacred trust—a place where the voiceless are meant to find voice, and where law, not ego, must prevail.

His message arrives at a solemn time. With the recent death and burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians are again confronted with the hard truth: no matter how long one holds power, it does not last. Whatever his shortcomings, Buhari did not crave dominance in the theatrical manner of others. His passing underscores what many in power forget—that legacy is not measured by the grip on office, but by fidelity to justice, restraint, and national service.

Let Senator Dickson’s voice not be the final echo of a fading republic. Let it be the first drumbeat of national revival. Let it awaken not just applause, but conviction—among citizens, civil society, the judiciary, and those still capable of moral clarity.

Because if we do not act now—if we allow fear to replace law, spectacle to replace substance, and silence to replace truth—we may soon find ourselves in a country where everything functions, but nothing means anything.

And by then, there may be no Senator Dickson left to remind us of what we were supposed to be.

John Egbeazien Oshodi
John Egbeazien Oshodi, © 2025

John Egbeazien Oshodi was born in Uromi, Edo State in Nigeria and is an American-based Police/Prison Scientist and Forensic/Clinical/Legal Psychologist.. More John Egbeazien Oshodi, who was born in Uromi, Edo State in Nigeria to a father who served in the Nigeria police for 37 years, is an American-based Police/Prison Scientist and Forensic/Clinical/Legal Psychologist.

A government consultant on matters of forensic-clinical adult and child psychological services in the USA; Chief Educator and Clinician at the Transatlantic Enrichment and Refresher Institute, an Online Lifelong Center for Personal, Professional, and Career Development.

He is a former Interim Associate Dean/Assistant Professor at Broward College, Florida. The Founder of the Dr. John Egbeazien Oshodi Foundation, Center for Psychological Health and Behavioral Change in African Settings In 2011, he introduced State-of-the-Art Forensic Psychology into Nigeria through N.U.C and Nasarawa State University, where he served in the Department of Psychology as an Associate Professor.

He is currently a Virtual Behavioral Leadership Professor at ISCOM University, Republic of Benin. Founder of the proposed Transatlantic Egbeazien Open University (TEU) of Values and Ethics, a digital project of Truth, Ethics, and Openness. Over forty academic publications and creations, at least 200 public opinion pieces on African issues, and various books have been written by him.

He specializes in psycho-prescriptive writings regarding African institutional and governance issues.Column: John Egbeazien Oshodi

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (574)

More

Top Stories

44 minutes ago

Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Ernest Kofi Davis Operationalize the reinstatement of PTAs with immediate effect — GES to schools

44 minutes ago

Igbo King has abandoned idea of establishing kingdom in Ghana — Ablakwa Igbo King has abandoned idea of establishing kingdom in Ghana — Ablakwa

54 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Ketu North and a member of the Education Committee, Eric Edem Agbana Scholarship Authority Bill will end nepotism, corruption and political patronage...

1 hour ago

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu NPP has no moral right to call for probe into Ablekuma North chaos — Kwakye Ofos...

1 hour ago

National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye Ablekuma North chaos wouldn’t have happen if Hawa Koomson had been punished in t...

2 hours ago

National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye Ablekuma North rerun chaos was an incident of vendetta — Nii Lante Vanderpuye

2 hours ago

Galamsey fight: 150 new excavators successfully under tracking — Lands Minister Galamsey fight: 150 new excavators successfully under tracking — Lands Minister ...

2 hours ago

Fake military officer, wife charged for defrauding lawyer of GHS192,000 Fake military officer, wife charged for defrauding lawyer of GHS192,000

2 hours ago

GES reinstates PTAs nationwide following presidential directive GES reinstates PTAs nationwide following presidential directive

2 hours ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah introduces bill to block MDAs from spending funds without development plan Kojo Oppong Nkrumah introduces bill to block MDAs from spending funds without de...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line