‘There’ll be no peace in Ashanti Region if Bawumia selects a particular running mate’ — Chairman Wontumi’s aide ‘threatens’

NPP Oheneba Nana Asiedu
SUN, 26 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Oheneba Nana Asiedu

Oheneba Nana Asiedu, an aide to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, has warned Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia regarding his selection of a running mate for the 2024 elections.

Asiedu, who also hosts Wontumi TV’s morning show, cautioned that choosing a specific unnamed candidate could seriously hurt NPP in the Ashanti Region.

He emphasized that this candidate has been a divisive figure, particularly affecting the relationship between Chairman Wontumi and other party members.

"Alan never had a problem with John Kumah, but he refused to greet Wontumi during the funeral. Look at the kind of beautiful relationship he had with Kennedy Agyapong… because of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign, now the relationship has broken down, and Wontumi’s days are numbered," Asiedu remarked.

He further warned, "I am saying that the very day that particular person’s name is mentioned as the running mate, there will be no peace in this region (Ashanti Region)"

Asiedu stressed, "There are a lot of issues. I have made my decision that, among all the potential names listed as running mates, there is one particular individual I don’t support because I think he is not a good choice. If you do your research, politically, religiously, and morally, he is the least to be considered."

Several prominent NPP members have been tipped for the running mate position to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Among them are Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe constituency and Minister of Education; Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), Member of Parliament for Manhyia South constituency and Minister for Energy; and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

