Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC)

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), has dismissed allegations by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the ongoing voter registration exercise, asserting that the Commission's focus is on registering eligible Ghanaian citizens.

The NDC's Eastern Regional Secretariat had expressed dissatisfaction with the EC's handling of the registration exercise, making reference to technical challenges that delayed the commencement of registration in several constituencies.

A statement by the NDC read, “The EC's approach to this year's Limited Registration Exercise in the Eastern Region is a lazy man's approach and must be a worry to all stakeholders. Almost all the constituencies were not able to start registration today 7th May, 2024 at the time given by the EC itself. As at 1pm on the first registration day, about 95% of constituencies in the Eastern Region had not started the exercise due to challenges best known to the EC alone.

“This is a clear sign of the incompetent technical team of the EC who are sub-standard and can’t manage a transparent and incident-free election process. It must be recalled how this same team managed our District Level elections last year with some districts having to postpone their elections to a later date.”

In reaction, Dr. Quaicoe, during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show addressed the accusations, stating that technical glitches are not uncommon in such processes.

He assured that the EC has sufficient machines and backups to replace any faulty equipment, ensuring the smooth operation of the registration process.

Moreover, Dr. Quaicoe emphasized that the EC does not discriminate based on political affiliation when registering voters, reiterating that "as far as we are concerned, we’re registering Ghanaians; we’re not registering politicians."

He further debunked NDC's claims of deliberate disenfranchisement, stating that “there’s no evidence anywhere to say we’re disenfranchising at one center…It is not true.”

The registration exercise, which commenced on Tuesday, May 7, and is scheduled to conclude on Monday, May 20, aims to update the voter register ahead of upcoming elections.