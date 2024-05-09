Chairman Wontumi proposes expansion of NPP’s Electoral College

ModernGhana logo
Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has suggested opening up the party’s electoral college to allow card-bearing members to participate in internal elections.

He has revealed steps taken to engage key party executives, including the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, who is already supportive of the idea.

According to him, this initiative will address internal issues that often arise from the omission of names of individuals from the register.

He added that extending participation to card-bearing members will foster inclusivity and strengthen grassroots unity within the party.

During an interview on Kumasi-based Wontumi Television, Mr. Boasiako said, “I am committed to this cause. I have discussed this with the General Secretary, and he also agrees that every card-bearing member of the NPP should have a voice in all internal party affairs. I firmly believe this is the way forward. Even if I no longer hold the position of Chairman in the future, I would support this initiative if it materializes.”

He emphasised that this move would eliminate issues surrounding the exclusion of individuals from the register, which has historically caused tensions and placed undue pressure on the party’s leadership.

Chairman Wontumi further advocated for the inclusion of all card-bearing members in decision-making processes, including the election of Constituency, Regional, and National executives, as well as Parliamentary Candidates in their respective Constituencies.

Former Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who served three terms on the NPP ticket, recently contested as an Independent Candidate in a Parliamentary By-election.

His decision was prompted by the NPP’s National Leadership’s failure to address crucial concerns regarding the existing delegates’ register.

Aduomi raised concerns over irregularities in the Ejisu Constituency’s polling station elections, alleging that due process was not followed in conducting the process.

Similar issues have sparked internal disputes among the NPP in other Constituencies across the country.

Chairman Wontumi reiterated that the most effective way to address these issues permanently is to open up the NPP’s Electoral College to allow all card-bearing members to participate in conferences and elections.

He also expressed confidence that addressing concerns about monetization, which has plagued internal NPP elections, would become a thing of the past.

