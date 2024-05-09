ModernGhana logo
GJA expresses worry over live court coverage, fearing potential abuse by members

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has expressed concerns that some of its members might misuse court proceedings if granted unrestricted access to live coverage of cases.

Vice President of the GJA, Linda Asante Adjei, emphasized the need to be "extremely careful", citing instances of some media practitioners abusing opportunities in the past.

Speaking to Evans Mensah, the host of Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday, she stressed the importance of maintaining professionalism and integrity while reporting on court proceedings.

“We need to have some kind of orientation for journalists who will be covering such cases,” she said.

Ms Adjei said despite her trust in the professionalism of the journalists in the country, those covering such cases should understand the ethical considerations involved.

While recognizing the benefits of live courtroom broadcasts, Ms Adjei raised concerns about the possibility of journalists inadvertently prejudicing ongoing legal proceedings.

She emphasized the importance of presenting accurate and unbiased coverage to viewers.

"Courtroom telecasting live proceedings has its pros and cons," she stated.

The GJA Vice President Adjei commended the initiative to introduce live courtroom broadcasts but emphasized the importance of proceeding with caution to ensure fair and unbiased reporting.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court allowed the live coverage of proceedings related to the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ bill.

This follows a formal request made by the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

In a letter to the Chief Justice, the Attorney General cited significant public interest in the bill as the basis for the request.

"Respectfully, in view of the public interest in the cases concerning the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024 (the Bill) I would like to recommend that the media (including radio and television) be given full access to the relevant courts to undertake coverage of all proceedings in those cases concerning the Bill," he said in his request to the Chief Justice.

The move has been lauded by many including the GJA.

