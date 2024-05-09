ModernGhana logo
Ketu South residents urge EC to extend mobile registration exercise

Some eligible registrants at Ketu South in the Volta Region have appealed to the Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) to extend the registration days at the Lotakor registration centre to make up for the lost time due to the technical glitches encountered on the first day.

The area is one of the five hard-to-reach areas in the municipality the EC had identified to benefit from its mobile registration exercise for the nationwide limited voter registration exercise.

The EC, apart from the three registration centres set up at its office at Tokor for the duration of the exercise (May 7 – 27), earmarked Lotakor, Kpedzakope, Akporkploe, Taskcorner and Tagbato for its mobile registration.

The team is to spend two days each at these hard-to-reach areas to register eligible applicants.

Some applicants at Lotakor and surrounding communities told the Ghana News Agency that, day one was almost wasted due to technical hitches, thus, the need for an extension in order not to disenfranchise voters.

Around 1550 hours, about three hours after the technical hitches were resolved, some 16 persons were issued with their Voter ID cards at the centre.

“I've been here since midday but it's almost 4 pm and I'm yet to even go and take the picture …. Meanwhile, this centre is for today and tomorrow only. We need an extension,” Ms Yawa Nuwordu said.

Mr Francis Adadey, the National Democratic Congress' agent, described Tuesday's exercise as “not encouraging” as it was characterised by challenges and delays, saying; “Some eligible registrants got frustrated and left.”

Mr Kwame Ashiabi, the New Patriotic Party's agent, however, said the exercise was very smooth except for the technical challenges and that turnout on the day was fine.

