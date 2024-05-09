ModernGhana logo
2024 Elections: Let’s make this drastic change together – Awutu Senya NDC PC

Mrs Phyllis Naa Koryoe Okunor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, has called on first-time voters to join the party in making a “drastic change” to safeguard the future of Ghana.

Monitoring the limited voters' registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC), the candidate urged first-time voters to register for the voter's ID cards to have a say in the next election to take that drastic decision.

“We want a better Ghana for all of us, and as a political party, we cannot do this alone; and so, we are appealing to all well-meaning Ghanaians to come on board,” she said.

“If we want a better economy, we want things to be done right and correct in Ghana, and re-programme the country, and it will require that all register for the cards because that is our ticket to our freedom for a better Ghana.”

Mrs Okunor said prices of goods and services had skyrocketed under the current government, hence the need to rescue the country and improve the living standards of Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the first day of the voters' registration exercise in the Awutu Senya East Constituency was characterised by challenges halting the process until 1230 hours.

In all, three Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) were provided at the district office of the EC while one remote machine stationed at Iron City, a suburb of the constituency was designated to serve four electoral areas.

Agents of the NDC and the New Patriotic Party were present, with their agents monitoring the process.

GNA

