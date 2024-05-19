ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

S.Africa top court to rule on Zuma election ban Monday

By Claire DOYEN - AFP
South Africa Former South African president Jacob Zuma was in optimistic form on Saturday when he led 30,000 supporters in song at a stadium rally. By Phill Magakoe AFP
SUN, 19 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Former South African president Jacob Zuma was in optimistic form on Saturday when he led 30,000 supporters in song at a stadium rally. By Phill Magakoe (AFP)

South Africa's graft-tainted former president Jacob Zuma on Monday will learn whether he can legally be barred from standing as a candidate in the country's May 29 general election.

The decision by the Constitutional Court could have deep implications on the result of the imminent vote, and observers fear violent unrest if the decision goes against Zuma.

Zuma left office in 2018, dogged by corruption allegations, and was briefly jailed for contempt. He has since founded a party to challenge his successor Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC.

The ANC has won every South African election since the country became a democracy in 1994, and Zuma served as the party's fourth president between 2009 and 2018.

But his era has come to symbolise the corruption allegations haunting the former anti-apartheid movement, and electoral authorities argue that Zuma's 2021 conviction bars him from the ballot.

Zuma and his new party, named uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) after the ANC's former armed wing, challenged that ruling, but their case will come before the top court on Monday.

In a social media post, the court said it would make a judgment at 10.00am (0800 GMT) on whether "Mr Zuma (is) disqualified from standing as a candidate for the National Assembly".

After a South African general election, the president is chosen by MPs from among their own ranks, so if Zuma is not on the ballot he could not become president.

Tight race

Under section 47 of the South African constitution, anyone convicted of an offence and sentenced to 12 or more months cannot stand for office until five years after the end of the jail term.

But the court will also rule on Zuma's case that the electoral commission exceeded its authority and that a contempt of court conviction, which cannot be appealed, should not lead to a ban.

Monday's ruling could have deep and destabilising political consequences.

Ramaphosa's ANC is still expected to remain South Africa's largest party, but some polls indicate that it may struggle for the first time to win an absolute majority.

Zuma's MK does not poll well nationwide but among his native KwaZulu-Natal and among Zulus he retains support -- more than 30,000 supporters cheered him at a Soweto stadium rally on Saturday.

If his party eats into the ANC's traditional support base, Ramaphosa may be forced to negotiate a coalition after the election to ensure he is re-elected to the presidency.

Any attempt to strike Zuma from the ballot may also trigger a deadly wave of unrest. Rioting after his 2021 imprisonment left more than 350 people dead.

Soaring unemployment

South Africa's respected Independent Electoral Commission says ballot papers have already been printed with Zuma's image on them, but he would be unable to sit as an MP if ineligible.

The ANC was the leading political force in the struggle of black South Africans against the former apartheid regime, and has led the country for 30 years.

But late liberation leader Nelson Mandela's party has struggled in the polls in the run up to this year's vote, dogged by corruption allegations and soaring crime and unemployment rates.

Just under a third of the workforce is unemployed and the murder rate has reached 84 a day.

But Ramaphosa's party still has a formidable nationwide electoral machine, has overseen the creation of a broad social welfare system, and many older South Africans remain loyal to its historic role.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Voter registration: Two Togolese Nationals arrested in Buem for attempting to register Voter registration: Two Togolese Nationals arrested in Buem for attempting to re...

6 hours ago

The Congolese Republican Guard and police block a road around the area of an attempted coup in Kinshasa. By ARSENE MPIANA AFP DR Congo thwarts Kinshasa 'coup attempt': army

8 hours ago

Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare

8 hours ago

Comrade Prince Kwadwo Addo Tabiri E/R: We will demonstrate against our parliamentary candidate for disappearing af...

8 hours ago

Kotokuom elders issue ultimatum to Kwaku Boah to stop defaming Atwima Agogohene else... Kotokuom elders issue ultimatum to Kwaku Boah to stop defaming Atwima Agogohene ...

9 hours ago

WR: Tragic premix explosion injures 16 in Ngyirasia W/R: Tragic premix explosion injures 16 in Ngyirasia

9 hours ago

Election 2024: NDC pledges to scrap betting tax, targets 80 youth support Election 2024: NDC pledges to scrap betting tax, targets 80% youth support

9 hours ago

Ahiagbah - Mahama Mahama was a one-term president because he was incompetent and brought untold ha...

10 hours ago

Blame IMF programme for Cedi's decline—Prof Bokpin Blame IMF programme for Cedi's decline —Prof Bokpin

10 hours ago

Court denies Kasoa soldier killer bail Court denies Kasoa soldier killer bail

Just in....
body-container-line