ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chad opposition candidate's party condemns 'threats and violence'

By AFP
Chad Chad's transitional prime minister and presidential candidate Succes Masra casting his ballot on Monday in N'Djamena. By Joris Bolomey AFPFile
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Chad's transitional prime minister and presidential candidate Succes Masra casting his ballot on Monday in N'Djamena. By Joris Bolomey (AFP/File)

Chadian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Succes Masra's party on Wednesday condemned violence and threats against him and his supporters, and alleged electoral fraud this week.

Masra, 40, a former opposition figure, is the main election rival of transitional president and junta leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

The election on Monday aimed to end three years of military rule but opponents of the junta chief called for a boycott, dismissing it as fixed.

Masra had ramped up considerable support on the stump in recent weeks and could force a second round of voting, scheduled for June 22.

Masra's party The Transformers said on Facebook that the 40-year-old economist was under "surveillance" and faces "threats to his safety".

The party and the political Justice and Equality Coalition which supports it also denounced "threats and serious violence" targeting their supporters as well as arbitrary arrests since Monday's vote.

The party complained that access to voting stations in order to observe the count had been denied.

And it said there had been "unimaginable violations, including shooting with live ammunition in order to monopolise ballots and reports of proceedings".

The Transformers urged people to "remain vigilant and mobilised to defend their will expressed at the ballot box".

EU says observers sidelined

Deby Itno was proclaimed transitional president by fellow army generals in 2021 after his father, Idriss Deby Itno, was killed in a gun battle with rebels following 30 years in power.

He promised an 18-month transition to democracy but then extended it by two years.

Opposition figures have since fled, been silenced or joined forces with Deby Itno.

His chief election rival and cousin Yaya Dillo Djerou was killed in February. His party said he was shot point-blank in the head in an army assault.

International rights groups had warned that the vote was not expected to be free or fair after a crackdown on the opposition.

Official results are expected on May 21.

The European Union on Tuesday criticised Chad's failure to allow nearly 3,000 civil society members financed by the EU to observe the presidential election.

"By so doing," the Deby-appointed electoral commission "blocked their contribution to the transparency of the electoral process financed by 3.8 million euros ($4.1 million) of European funds," the EU said on Facebook.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Supreme Court adjourns anti-LGBTQI bill case indefinitely, orders Speaker Bagbin's team to submit new documents Supreme Court adjourns anti-LGBTQI bill case indefinitely, orders Speaker Bagbin...

4 hours ago

Edudzi Tameklo Mahama will destroy Akufo-Addo’s legacy of looting, economic decay – Edudzi Tama...

4 hours ago

Rain with thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds expected in southern Ghana later today — GMet Rain with thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds expected in southern Ghana la...

4 hours ago

Voter registration: EC's 'lazy' approach in Eastern Region 'worrying' —NDC Voter registration: EC's 'lazy' approach in Eastern Region 'worrying' —NDC

4 hours ago

Residents fume over deplorable TOR road despite government promise Residents fume over deplorable TOR road despite government promise

6 hours ago

Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ‘Allawa’ is here to stay; I will continue paying nursing, teacher training allow...

6 hours ago

Dr. Jonathan Asante Otchere Akufo-Addo is a major problem for Bawumia’s campaign; they won’t know until they...

6 hours ago

Chief Justice allows live coverage of hearings challenging anti-LGBTQ+ bill Chief Justice allows live coverage of hearings challenging anti-LGBTQ+ bill

6 hours ago

1D1F: Govt has overseen the development of 321 projects – Akufo-Addo 1D1F: Gov’t has overseen the development of 321 projects – Akufo-Addo

6 hours ago

Allow live media coverage during the proceeding of anti-gay bill cases — Attorney-General to CJ Allow live media coverage during the proceeding of anti-gay bill cases — Attorne...

Just in....
body-container-line