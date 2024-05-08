ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

WED 10am Police seize over million ecstasy pills in south of France

By RFI
France AFP - Noel Celis
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
© AFP - Noel Celis

French police have seized more than a million ecstasy tablets worth around 10 million euros from two vehicles in southeastern France, police said on Tuesday.

Four people travelling in the vehicles were detained last week in the Drome department in southeast France and charged with drug possession and distribution, among other offenses, said a statement.

A handgun was also found during the searches.
Massive haul
The haul - weighing more than 540 kilos - represents two-thirds of the drug typically seized in France in a year, and is worth around 10 million euros, according to the interior ministry.

The bust was the result of an investigation launched in October following the suspicious use of a rented vehicle in the southeastern department of Isere.

In April, investigators had detected preparations that appeared to point to a drug transporting operation from the north of France.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Edudzi Tameklo Mahama will destroy Akufo-Addo’s legacy of looting, economic decay – Edudzi Tama...

1 hour ago

Rain with thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds expected in southern Ghana later today — GMet Rain with thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds expected in southern Ghana la...

1 hour ago

Voter registration: EC's 'lazy' approach in Eastern Region 'worrying' —NDC Voter registration: EC's 'lazy' approach in Eastern Region 'worrying' —NDC

1 hour ago

Residents fume over deplorable TOR road despite government promise Residents fume over deplorable TOR road despite government promise

3 hours ago

Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ‘Allawa’ is here to stay; I will continue paying nursing, teacher training allow...

3 hours ago

Dr. Jonathan Asante Otchere Akufo-Addo is a major problem for Bawumia’s campaign; they won’t know until they...

3 hours ago

Chief Justice allows live coverage of hearings challenging anti-LGBTQ+ bill Chief Justice allows live coverage of hearings challenging anti-LGBTQ+ bill

3 hours ago

1D1F: Govt has overseen the development of 321 projects – Akufo-Addo 1D1F: Gov’t has overseen the development of 321 projects – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Allow live media coverage during the proceeding of anti-gay bill cases — Attorney-General to CJ Allow live media coverage during the proceeding of anti-gay bill cases — Attorne...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo If you have nothing to hide don’t be worried about who wins next presidential el...

Just in....
body-container-line