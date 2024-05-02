ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

France's Macron reaffirms possibility of sending troops to Ukraine

By RFI
France AFP - CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
AFP - CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Government and Olympics officials on Thursday inaugurated the Austerlitz basin – a massive underground cistern that's a key part of efforts to enmake the River Seine remains clean enough to host swimming events during the Paris Olympics. https://rfi.my/AZIQ.X via @RFI_En

The Economist said Macron gave the interview after delivering a keynote speech last week where he declared that Europe is "mortal" and could "die" partly due to the threat posed by Russian aggression after its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"I'm not ruling anything out, because we are facing someone who is not ruling anything out," said Macron when asked if he stood by comments earlier this year not excluding the sending of Western troops that sent shockwaves around Europe.

Some analysts believe that Russia could be on the verge of launching a major new offensive in Ukraine.

Macron said "if Russia decided to go further, we will in any case all have to ask ourselves this question" of sending troops, describing his refusal to rule out such a move as a "strategic wake-up call for my counterparts".

He described Russia as "a power of regional destabilisation" and "a threat to Europeans' security".

"I have a clear strategic objective: Russia cannot win in Ukraine," Macron said.

"If Russia wins in Ukraine, there will be no security in Europe. 

"Who can pretend that Russia will stop there? What security will there be for the other neighbouring countries, MoldovaRomaniaPoland, Lithuania and the others?" he asked.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

No basis for OSPs request for money laundering probe against Cecilia Dapaah —Attorney-General No basis for OSP’s request for money laundering probe against Cecilia Dapaah —At...

3 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: Group petitions IGP to probe Kwadaso MP over alleged bribery incident Ejisu by-election: Group petitions IGP to probe Kwadaso MP over alleged bribery ...

3 hours ago

EC dismisses video alleging ballot box staffing EC dismisses video alleging ballot box staffing

3 hours ago

Landguards are emboldened by influential personalities in society — Security expert Landguards are emboldened by influential personalities in society — Security exp...

3 hours ago

I believe God can use me to do something good for Ghana – Dr. Bawumia I believe God can use me to do something good for Ghana – Dr. Bawumia

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Election Watch Ghana files RTI request demanding information on BVRs Election 2024: Election Watch Ghana files RTI request demanding information on B...

3 hours ago

Bad name given Kasoa blocking our business potentials – Residents Bad name given Kasoa blocking our business potentials – Residents

3 hours ago

Well resist attempts by Education Ministry to change school uniforms – Institutional Suppliers We’ll resist attempts by Education Ministry to change school uniforms – Institut...

3 hours ago

Dont deny your husbands sex; it's a form of exercise — Nutritionistadvise wives Don’t deny your husbands sex; it's a form of exercise — Nutritionist advise wive...

6 hours ago

Appiatse disaster: Akufo-Addo to commission 120 housing units Appiatse disaster: Akufo-Addo to commission 120 housing units

Just in....
body-container-line