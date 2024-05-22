Six unique qualities of Mahama

LISTEN

Folks, I trust you are all doing good. I have resolved not to worry about the baseless criticisms and attacks some people sometimes make against H.E. John Dramani Mahama anymore, do you know why? My reason is that no leader in this country has been spared of such acts of unfairness; not even the great Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah!

This is unconscionable, and that is how shamefully notorious human nature can be. Anyway, should this be a surprise? Luke 6:26 of the Holy Bible has this to say: “Woe to you when everyone speaks well of you. . .” Thank God posterity has been the judge as to what any of these state-men achieved for their country. And I believe the same posterity is judging JDM.

This makes me wonder who an excellent leader is, and a research I made has shown that an excellent leader could be judged by the following virtues.

Visionary Leadership: Mahama is often described as a visionary leader, particularly noted for his foresight in expanding health infrastructure in Ghana ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. This included building hospitals and medical centres across the country, which played a crucial role in managing the crisis.

Integrity and Humility: He is recognized for his integrity and humility, traits that have been highlighted as part of his leadership style. His ability to accept responsibility and criticism without deflecting blame is often cited as evidence of his character

Servant Leadership: Mahama’s approach to leadership is described as that of a servant leader, prioritising the needs of the people and demonstrating a willingness to listen and respond to their concerns

Capacity for Deep Thought: His ability to think deeply before acting and his capacity to handle criticism intelligently are also mentioned as his strengths. These qualities have contributed to his reputation as a capable and efficient leader.

Sharp memory: Even though President Mahama is replete with astonishing virtues; what many people don't know is that the young man from Bole has a photographic memory. A razor-sharp memory! Eidetic memory!

Great communicator: Of all the God-given gifts of President Mahama, the one that is eminent is his ability to speak, and even those who do not like him know and appreciate this.

These qualities, among others, have shaped H.E. John Mahama’s political career and his approach to governance during his tenure as the President of Ghana.

No leader in the history of our dear nation has achieved what he did within four years; notwithstanding a hostile, wicked, fiendish, diabolical and rapacious opposition. Not even Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. JDM deserves a lot of credit! Let us not forget that it took Osagyefo about 9 years to do all that he did.

It will be a love thing to have such a person as president. And let us, therefore, seal the deal for him to become president again on January 7, 2024, else posterity will judge us harshly!

Anthony Obeng Afrane