Sekyere East District: Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation trains thousands of pupils in ICT, Reading and Cinema

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation has initiated training for thousands of pupils in Information Communication Technology (ICT), reading and cinema in Sechi, a farming community near Effiduase in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region.

The two-week training program, which began on Monday, May 20, 2024, has allowed hundreds of basic school students to use laptops and computers for the first time in their lives.

The project is led by the Otumfuo-Agroecom Mobile Library Project (OAMLP), a subsidiary of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, in collaboration with Agroecom Ghana, a renowned cocoa buying company.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the project, the Stakeholder Relations Manager for the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, Mr. Kwabena Owusu Ababio, explained that the initiative aims to ensure less fortunate students in deprived areas have access to modern educational technologies.

He added that the foundation aims to provide students in rural areas with the same learning conditions as their peers in urban areas and to inculcate the habit of reading and the use of ICT and related techniques in rural communities.

Mr. Ababio commended Agroecom Ghana Limited for partnering with the foundation, noting that the company has provided financial support for the past six to seven years, enabling the foundation to deliver quality and affordable education to pupils in the country.

The District Education Director for the area, Williams Brako Agyapong, praised the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation and Agroecom Ghana Limited for the initiative. He described the program as timely and beneficial, providing a significant platform for deprived children to learn and grow.

