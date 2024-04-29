Gov’t asked to protect rights of widows

29.04.2024 LISTEN

The G2 Foundation, a not-for-profit-making organization is asking government to step up efforts aimed at protecting and safeguarding the fundamental human rights of widows and widowers in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foundation, Mrs. Gifty Nyarko Karikari, told the media in Sunyani that some archaic customs, traditions and cultural practices imposed on widows/widowers are inhumane and need to be revised or removed.

She described these customs and cultural practices as discriminatory as they rob widows and widowers of property, income, shelter, opportunity and social benefits that are due them.

According to her, widows may be subject to stereotypes, prejudices and harmful traditional practices with severe consequences as well as face restrictions on their dress, diet, and mobility for a year after the death of a husband, all in the name of tradition and custom.

Health consequences

“In some cases, widows/widowers are subjected to ritual cleansing practices involving forced sex or bodily scarring that can have life-threatening health consequences”, she said.

She expressed worry about the practice where some widows are forcibly 'passed on' to or 'inherited' by a successor or next of kin, such as the brother or other relative of the deceased husband which she would not have gone for on her own will, but for the sake of forfeiting her share of hard-earned properties and fear of being traumatized, she is compelled accept it.

“Again, some may be stripped of their land, evicted from their home, or even separated from their children and may be denied access to inheritance, bank accounts and credit, which can have significant financial impacts on themselves, their children and future generations."

Such traditions and customs, she observed, impose inner fears on the widow/widower and prevent her/him from speaking out on painful treatments they are going through, instead of helping to build their inner strength, peace and protect them from public ridicules after their spouses are no more.

“There is a critical need for African nations and societies to adopt social and economic reforms to improve widows/widowers access to inheritance, land, pensions and other social protections and also advocate for the meaningful inclusion of widow/widowers in all areas that positively impact them”, she added.