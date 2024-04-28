Dumsor affecting our businesses; release dumsor timetable

28.04.2024 LISTEN

Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) has joined calls for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to release a load-shedding timetable, as the ongoing power interruptions are negatively affecting businesses and livelihoods across the country.

In a statement, GUTA highlighted the significant impact of the power outages on various sectors, including agriculture, trade, and industry.

According to them, manufacturers are struggling to maintain production schedules and plan for their workforce due to the inconsistent power supply, which also increases production costs and worsens living conditions.

Traders, shop owners, wholesalers, tailors, dressmakers, electricians, and other artisans are also facing setbacks in their businesses due to the “Dumsor phenomenon.”

GUTA is demanding answers from ECG regarding the real causes of the erratic power outages, the efforts being made to fix the issue, and the timeline for resolution.

They also urged ECG to provide a timetable for the load-shedding to enable businesses to plan their activities effectively.

The unpredictable power outages have led many shop owners to resort to using generators, resulting in increased expenses for petrol to keep them operational during unexpected power cuts.

—citinewsroom