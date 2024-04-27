Akan NPP Parliamentary Candidate primary underway at Kadjebi 

A primary to find a replacement for the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa, former Akan New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the 2024 polls, is underway at KASEC, Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Lawyer Tapha Tassah, an Accra-based private Legal Practitioner and Rabiu Awal, Akan Constituency NPP Chairman, are vying for the Parliamentary Candidate position.

A total of 633 delegates, including Constituency Executives, Council of Elders and Patrons and Polling Station Executives, are expected to cast their votes.

The Kadjebi District Directorate of the Electoral Commission, led by Mr. Justice Odame-Frempong, the District Electoral Officer, is supervising the election.

The District Police Command led by Supt. Frank Nana Asomaning, the District Police Commander, is providing security for the election.

