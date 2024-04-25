ModernGhana logo
Over 300 mine workers picket Lands Ministry

Over 300 mine workers from the Bogoso Mine have converged on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to stage a protest.

They want the minister, Samuel Jinapor, to revoke the mining lease of Future Global Resources, the managers of the Bogoso Mine.

Their argument is rooted in the claim that Future Global Resources has demonstrated a lack of capacity to effectively manage the mine over the past three years, leading to the layoff of all the workers.

Abdul Moomin Gbana, the General Secretary of the Ghana Mine Workers Union of TUC, addressed the media at a news conference in Accra, where he highlighted the grievances of the workers.

