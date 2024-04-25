Some believe only in Ghanaian votes, not Ghana — Kofi Asare jabs politicians

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), Kofi Asare, has criticized the hypocrisy of some Ghanaian politicians.

He noted that these people always have their wives fly abroad to deliver babies so they can acquire foreign citizenships.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, April 25, Mr. Asare observed that the same people would later advise Ghanaians not to leave the country.

"Those who shout from the rooftops that they believe in Ghana are the first to fly their spouses to give birth in America, so their kids become Americans," the post read.

It added that "The same people later metamorphose into motivational speakers, advising the youth to believe in and stay in Ghana."

According to him, "Some only believe in Ghanaian votes, not Ghana," as they make it seem.