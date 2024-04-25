ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Election stakeholders trained on Internet shutdown

Elections Election stakeholders trained on Internet shutdown
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Access Now, in collaboration with Media Foundation for West Africa, orchestrated a one-day workshop aimed at empowering journalists, Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) members, and other media professionals with the necessary skills to comprehend and report effectively on instances of internet shutdowns.

The workshop, specifically tailored for participants from West Africa, focused on equipping attendees with knowledge and strategies to campaign and advocate against internet shutdowns in the region.

Its overarching goal was to raise awareness about the detrimental impacts of internet shutdowns on local communities and across the continent.

Instances of internet shutdowns have been observed in various countries, including Nigeria, Somalia, Kenya, Uganda, Benin, Liberia, and most recently, Ghana.

The recent internet shutdown in Ghana adversely affected numerous businesses and individuals.

Reflecting on the global landscape, speakers highlighted that internet shutdowns often occur during times of conflict, crises, or elections in many countries.

However, Ghana stands out as a positive example, having successfully maintained internet access during election protests and other challenging periods.

This resilience underscores Ghana's commitment to preserving digital rights and ensuring connectivity even in turbulent times.

—Classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Whoever participated in the plunder of the state must be held accountable – Jane...

2 hours ago

A vote for John and Jane is a vote to pull Ghana from the precipice of destruction, corruption – Nanaa Opoku Agyemang A vote for John and Jane is a vote to pull Ghana from the precipice of destructi...

2 hours ago

Ill repay your abiding confidence with loyalty, understanding and a devotion to duty — Prof Naana Jane to Mahama I’ll repay your abiding confidence with loyalty, understanding and a devotion to...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere ‘I’ve learnt deeply useful lessons for the future' — Serwaa Amihere breaks silen...

2 hours ago

Im sorry for the embarrassment – Serwaa Amihere apologises for leaked sex video I’m sorry for the embarrassment – Serwaa Amihere apologises for leaked sex video

2 hours ago

Dumsor: Matthew Opoku Prempeh not in charge of Energy sector – Minority Dumsor: Matthew Opoku Prempeh not in charge of Energy sector – Minority

2 hours ago

Adu Boahens murder: Police arrest house help who was in possession of deceaseds personal items Adu Boahen’s murder: Police arrest house help who was in possession of deceased’...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo nominates Felicia Attipoe as Tema West MCE Akufo-Addo nominates Felicia Attipoe as Tema West MCE

2 hours ago

Election 2024: I can't have someone I defeated twice as my successor – Akufo-Addo Election 2024: I can't have someone I defeated twice as my successor – Akufo-Add...

Just in....
body-container-line