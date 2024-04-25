Election stakeholders trained on Internet shutdown

Access Now, in collaboration with Media Foundation for West Africa, orchestrated a one-day workshop aimed at empowering journalists, Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) members, and other media professionals with the necessary skills to comprehend and report effectively on instances of internet shutdowns.

The workshop, specifically tailored for participants from West Africa, focused on equipping attendees with knowledge and strategies to campaign and advocate against internet shutdowns in the region.

Its overarching goal was to raise awareness about the detrimental impacts of internet shutdowns on local communities and across the continent.

Instances of internet shutdowns have been observed in various countries, including Nigeria, Somalia, Kenya, Uganda, Benin, Liberia, and most recently, Ghana.

The recent internet shutdown in Ghana adversely affected numerous businesses and individuals.

Reflecting on the global landscape, speakers highlighted that internet shutdowns often occur during times of conflict, crises, or elections in many countries.

However, Ghana stands out as a positive example, having successfully maintained internet access during election protests and other challenging periods.

This resilience underscores Ghana's commitment to preserving digital rights and ensuring connectivity even in turbulent times.

—Classfmonline