Election 2024: Stop fighting over positions in Mahama’s next govt – Asiedu Nketiah tells NDC members

Election 2024: Stop fighting over positions in Mahama's next govt – Asiedu Nketiah tells NDC members
The opposition National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has admonished the party's leading members to refrain from squabbling over positions in Mahama’s next administration.

He encouraged the party stalwarts to concentrate on winning the 2024 general elections instead of getting involved in disputes that could distract them.

These remarks were made during the formal presentation of Prof Opoku Agyemang on Wednesday, April 24, at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

He also warned against complacency due to the polls conducted by groups that appear to favour the NDC, stating that internal disputes will dampen the enthusiasm among their followers.

“Because we’re convinced that we are there, a lot of people have begun taking positions and fighting over who will be what in the next government. Some people are not only fighting about the positions they will occupy. They are telling all others that they will be the kingmakers and they will be making appointments.

“If we’re not careful, this will dampen the enthusiasm and the spirit of our followers. I want to assure everybody that we’re not there yet. Don’t be fighting about positions, and don’t be talking about who will make appointments. Let’s all go for the hunting first and when we kill the game we can now argue about sharing of the meat.”

