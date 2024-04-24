24.04.2024 LISTEN

Gospel artist Diana Asamoah has said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will remain in power til the end of time, dismissing claims that the party will lose the upcoming 2024 elections due to the economic crisis.

Expressing her surprise at public speculation about the NPP's electoral chances, she affirmed her belief in the party's ability and competence.

"Some people say the NPP will lose power [in the 2024 elections], you better think about yourselves. Where are they going?

“We [NPP] will continue to remain in government till Jesus comes," she asserted in a video shared by Khemical TV on YouTube monitored by ModernGhana News.

Diana Asamoah, known for her staunch support for the ruling NPP, emphasized her faith in divine providence, stating that the achievement of the NPP would convince the electorates.

The gospel musician's vocal involvement in politics, particularly her staunch defense of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP's policies, has drawn attention within Ghana's entertainment industry.

Despite warnings from some quarters in the music industry to stay away from controversial political comments, she has remained firm in her support for the ruling party.