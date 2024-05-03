Winning Champions volunteer group launched in Ablekuma South to unseat NDC MP

A new volunteer group, Winning Champions has been launched in the Ablekuma South Constituency of the Greater Accra Region to canvass for votes for the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 General Election.

Chairman for the group, Collins Kofi Asante launched the group on Wednesday, May 1 and swore in the campaign team of the NPP in the Constituency.

Speaking at the launch, the chairman disclosed that it is part of efforts to help the NPP break the eight.

According to him, the Winning Champions volunteer group will not only focus on convincing voters to choose Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as president but will also work hard to unseat current Member of Parliament, Dr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, who is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Collins Kofi Asante in his remarks said the NDC MP has failed the people of Ablekuma South and must be shown the exit on December 7.

He accused the NDC MP of failure to lobby for development projects for the people of Ablekuma South.