ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Winning Champions volunteer group launched in Ablekuma South to unseat NDC MP

NPP Winning Champions volunteer group launched in Ablekuma South to unseat NDC MP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A new volunteer group, Winning Champions has been launched in the Ablekuma South Constituency of the Greater Accra Region to canvass for votes for the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 General Election.

Chairman for the group, Collins Kofi Asante launched the group on Wednesday, May 1 and swore in the campaign team of the NPP in the Constituency.

53202481917-uypctgfsrm-5c77483e-7060-4311-a993-4664574f1521

Speaking at the launch, the chairman disclosed that it is part of efforts to help the NPP break the eight.

According to him, the Winning Champions volunteer group will not only focus on convincing voters to choose Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as president but will also work hard to unseat current Member of Parliament, Dr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, who is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

53202481918-swnaqecp5k-6275c972-d8a6-4944-b78f-bd74092bd4f6

Collins Kofi Asante in his remarks said the NDC MP has failed the people of Ablekuma South and must be shown the exit on December 7.

He accused the NDC MP of failure to lobby for development projects for the people of Ablekuma South.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Western North been sidelined for far too long; address our needs before 2024 election – WEDNA urges Bawumia, Mahama, others Western North been sidelined for far too long; address our needs before 2024 ele...

2 hours ago

Effutu: 'Stop eating at night and take care of your health' — Afenyo Markin advise constituents Effutu: 'Stop eating at night and take care of your health' — Afenyo Markin advi...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's desperate attempt to disrupt Yagbonwura's 1st year anniversary celebration borne out of failed promises - Savannah NDC Akufo-Addo's desperate attempt to disrupt Yagbonwura's 1st year anniversary cele...

2 hours ago

Armed robbers attack, rob Sethi Brothers Ghana Limited in Tema Armed robbers attack, rob Sethi Brothers Ghana Limited in Tema

2 hours ago

SML deal: We commend Manasseh for holding gov't to account, Akufo-Addo for not sweeping the said report under the carpet - Afenyo Markin SML deal: We commend Manasseh for holding gov't to account, Akufo-Addo for not s...

3 hours ago

Our recall invocation is in good faith to consider three key issues – Majority Our recall invocation is in good faith to consider three key issues – Majority

3 hours ago

Youre inviting bad luck upon yourself if you use Indian hair —Spiritualist warn women You’re inviting bad luck upon yourself if you use Indian hair — Spiritualist war...

4 hours ago

Kwadaso MP, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko Ejisu by-election: Police questions Kwadaso MP, two others over bribery allegati...

4 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako is Nkrumahs reincarnate; hell be president if he appoints Nkrumah's daughter as running mate —Ajaguraja Nana Kwame Bediako is Nkrumah’s reincarnate; he’ll be president if he appoints N...

4 hours ago

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh Dumsor: Mahama gave us ‘dum, dum, dum’ but we are now in the era of ‘dum sie sie...

Just in....
body-container-line