Akufo-Addo ‘disrespects’ every chief in Ghana except Okyenhene — NDC Communicator

24.04.2024

Sakina Oforiwaa, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team has criticised President Akufo-Addo for what she perceives as his disregard for the opinions of Ghanaian chiefs, particularly in matters concerning the renaming of public institutions.

In a panel discussion on Oyerepa Breakfast Time, Sakina expressed her frustration with what she sees as the President's failure to consult chiefs and elders before making decisions that impact their communities.

She singled out the recent attempts to rename Ho Technical University (HTU), highlighting the protest from the Asogli Chiefs as evidence of the President's disrespect.

Sakina asserted that President Akufo-Addo only respects one chief, the Okyenhene.

“Apart from Okyenhene, Akuo-Addo doesn’t respect any chief in Ghana ...Because he doesn’t consult chiefs and elders whenever he wants to change the names of public Universities.

“An example is when Akufo-Addo was renaming the Tamale International Airport, Gbewa Palace raised concerns that they were not consulted to share their opinions,” she expressed.

Sakina further emphasised the importance of consulting chiefs and elders, particularly in matters that directly affect their communities.

"Before he renames those universities, at least he should consult the chiefs who reign over where these universities are situated," she insisted.

