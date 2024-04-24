PURC also has a say on 'dumsor' timetable, not only Energy Minister — ICEG on Osafo-Marfo’s claim

The Institute of Climate and Environmental Governance (ICEG) has clarified recent comments suggesting only the Energy Minister can authorize the release of a load-shedding schedule, otherwise known as the 'dumsor' timetable.

Senior Presidential Advisor Yaw Osafo-Maafo stated that the timetable can only be published with the Minister's approval.

However according to ICEG, the law grants regulatory authority to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) as well.

"Given that the publication of the Dumsor Timetable directly impacts consumers' activities and interests, the PURC has the authority to order its release," said Kwesi Yamoah Abaidoo, Policy Lead at ICEG in a statement on Wednesday, April 24.

He referenced Section 3 of the PURC Act, which tasks the commission with "safeguarding the interests of both consumers and utility service providers."

The Act also empowers the PURC to carry out "any other functions incidental to its primary responsibilities."

ICEG stressed the need for collaboration on energy issues.

“Contrary to the Senior Presidential Advisor's statement, the decision to publish the Dumsor timetable is not solely within the purview of the Energy Minister. Instead, it necessitates a coordinated approach involving input from various institutions, including the PURC, ECG, IPGs, and consumer representatives," ICEG stated.

The clarification comes as Ghanaians continue to experience intermittent power cuts with no published schedule, affecting lives and businesses.