Mile 7 police patrol team unlawfully arrest, extort, and intimidate youth in Okaikwei Central — Baba Sadiq

Baba Sadiq, 2024 NDC parliamentary candidate
Baba Sadiq, 2024 NDC parliamentary candidate

Baba Sadiq, the 2024 NDC parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei Central in the Greater Accra region has taken a swipe at the Mile 7 police patrol unit.

He alleges the police patrol team has earned a bad reputation for unlawfully targeting young people in the community.

Baba Sadiq wrote in a post on Wednesday, April 24, that through his "initial investigations within the constituency," he has found "narratives from youth affected by their lawlessness."

According to him, these narratives point to the patrol team routinely engaging in "unlawful arrests, extortion, intimidation & lawless acts."

As evidence, Baba Sadiq cited a disturbing incident that reportedly took place earlier Wednesday morning.

“This dawn, a police patrol vehicle suspected to be driven by a patrol team from Mile 7 Police station run into this young man, Khaled Iddris...and left him for dead," he alleges.

He further condemned the "intentional killing" of "hardworking young citizens" by those meant to protect them.

Baba Sadiq has called on authorities to "thoroughly investigate" both Iddris' death and the "notorious reputation" the patrol team has supposedly earned among local youth.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News Reporter

