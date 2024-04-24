SKA foundation hands over potable water to Agonaso community

The residents of Ogonaso, a community in the Asikuma/Odoben/Brakwa District of the Central Region of Ghana, have been salvaged from Bilharzia and other waterborne diseases.

SKA Foundation, a non-governmental organization that aided the community, has commissioned a new mechanized water project, to provide potable drinking water for residents.

The Ogonaso community has been battling with Bilharzia and other waterborne diseases, threatening lives and health.

As part of its social responsibility, the Foundation commissioned a mechanized borehole with a storage facility for the Ogonaso community on Friday, 5th April, 2024.

Expressing excitement over what was described as an 'extraordinary’ in the community, Hon. Joseph Sam, Assembly Member for the Ogonaso area thanked Mr. Kofi Acheampong, popularly called Teflon Don Bronzy for attending positively to the plight of the people.

"This is an ancient town playing a vital role in our collective history as a people but we have been the most deprived in terms of infrastructure,'' he lamented.

''Successive governments have neglected us. We try on our own to find our footing but as you came to see, we've been drinking from the dirty stream. During dry seasons, we thirst. That is how sad our situation is; so, for you to come all the way from Kumasi to help in this way, we can only ask for God's blessings for you. It is a good day for our community", Hon. Joseph Sam narrated.

The Ogonaso Odikro, Nana Kwame Etuarfo, on his part appealed further for completion of the Ogonaso D/A Basic School block, which he says has been abandoned for four years.

He, again, appealed to Bronzy and his SKA Foundation to further support their school with a teachers’ bungalow to incentivize teachers posted to the community, since they commute from other communities to teach at Ogonaso.

Speaking at the short commissioning ceremony, Founder of SKA Foundation, Mr. Samuel Kofi Acheampong explained that he was completely touched by the story aired by Angel FM in which videos of school children drinking dirty water in bottles were shown.

In the said story, school children were seen in videos and photos, fetching and drinking dirty water from a stream, which has breeds different diseases and symptoms.

Mr. Bronzy noted that the SKA Foundation places a premium on impacting the lives of deprived individuals and communities, expressing hope that the water project would bring great relief and good health to the people of Ogonaso.

He further reiterated his commitment to work around the clock to find solutions to other challenges enumerated by the Chief of the community.

He expressed gratitude to the One Time Water Works Company, the drilling company that worked on the project, for expeditiously completing the work before the scheduled time.

Mr. S.K Acheampong, Teflon Don Bronzy, is the owner of Teflon Suites, a luxury hotel facility, in Kumasi; Bronzy Logistics and a host of other businesses.