Osafo Maafo’s dumsor timetable comment only meant to scuttle Napo’s Running Mate chances – Bernard Mornah

Former Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah says the comment by Mr. Yaw Osafo Maafo to the effect that only the Energy Minister can order the publication of a ‘Dumsor’ timetable is meant to scuttle the chances of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh in the NPP running mate search.

According to Bernard Mornah, the Akyem mafia in the NPP is highly against the Energy Minister for blocking their shady deals in government.

“Why would Osafo Maafo say this at this material point in time? I think it is meant to scuttle the chances of the Energy Minister in the running mate agenda because they don’t like him.

“Clearly the likes of Osafo Marfo want to shift the blame on Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh just because he is in contention in the NPP running mate agenda. For me there is a higher authority and that higher authority is not Matthew Opoku Prempeh,” he stated.

Mr. Mornah’s response comes on the back of calls by the Senior Advisor to the President on the Energy Minister to publish a load-shedding timetable.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day with Berla Mundi, Mr. Mornah further rubbished the blame on the Energy Minister saying they are not in good faith.