ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Osafo Maafo’s dumsor timetable comment only meant to scuttle Napo’s Running Mate chances – Bernard Mornah

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Headlines Osafo Maafos dumsor timetable comment only meant to scuttle Napos Running Mate chances – Bernard Mornah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah says the comment by Mr. Yaw Osafo Maafo to the effect that only the Energy Minister can order the publication of a ‘Dumsor’ timetable is meant to scuttle the chances of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh in the NPP running mate search.

According to Bernard Mornah, the Akyem mafia in the NPP is highly against the Energy Minister for blocking their shady deals in government.

“Why would Osafo Maafo say this at this material point in time? I think it is meant to scuttle the chances of the Energy Minister in the running mate agenda because they don’t like him.

“Clearly the likes of Osafo Marfo want to shift the blame on Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh just because he is in contention in the NPP running mate agenda. For me there is a higher authority and that higher authority is not Matthew Opoku Prempeh,” he stated.

Mr. Mornah’s response comes on the back of calls by the Senior Advisor to the President on the Energy Minister to publish a load-shedding timetable.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day with Berla Mundi, Mr. Mornah further rubbished the blame on the Energy Minister saying they are not in good faith.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Supreme court declares payment of wages to spouses of President, Vice President unconstitutional Supreme court declares payment of wages to spouses of President, Vice President ...

3 hours ago

Publish full KPMG report on SML-GRA contract – Bright Simons to Akufo-Addo Publish full KPMG report on SML-GRA contract – Bright Simons to Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Kumasi International Airport to begin full operations by end of June Kumasi International Airport to begin full operations by end of June

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Our real challenge is getting un-bothered youth to vote – Abu Sakara Election 2024: Our ‘real challenge’ is getting ‘un-bothered’ youth to vote – Abu...

3 hours ago

Full text Findings and recommendations by KPMG on SML-GRA contract [Full text] Findings and recommendations by KPMG on SML-GRA contract

3 hours ago

Renegotiate SML contract – Akufo-Addo to GRA, Finance Ministry Renegotiate SML contract – Akufo-Addo to GRA, Finance Ministry

3 hours ago

Daniel Asiedu, Kennedy Agyapong, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful J.B Danquah-Adu murder trial: Sexy Dondon to Subpoena Ken Agyapong, Ursula Owusu

4 hours ago

Galamsey: Five Burkinabes jailed 20 years each for mining Galamsey: Five Burkinabes jailed 20 years each for mining

4 hours ago

'It's no crime' – Abu Sakara defends Alan's exit from NPP 'It's no crime' – Abu Sakara defends Alan's exit from NPP

4 hours ago

'We know all your houses, pay your bills now or well disconnect you; we're all ready to go to prison' – ECG workers warn Ashanti Regional Minister 'We know all your houses, pay your bills now or we’ll disconnect you; we're all ...

Just in....
body-container-line