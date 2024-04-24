Rescuing Ghana: Why John Dramani Mahama is the Answer to Economic Hardships?

In the wake of unprecedented economic hardships under the failed Akufo Addo/Bawumia NPP government, the call for a new era of leadership has never been more urgent. The promise of politics lies in its ability to foster development, unity, and equitable prosperity for all citizens. However, the current administration has shattered this promise with its catalogue of broken commitments and mismanagement.

From rampant corruption to skyrocketing living costs, the NPP government has left a trail of devastation in its wake. Promises like one district-one factory and job creation initiatives have turned out to be mere rhetoric, while the scourge of illegal mining has ravaged our lands and water bodies, leading to famine and environmental catastrophe.

In stark contrast, the tenure of John Dramani Mahama's NDC administration heralded a period of tangible progress and transformation. Massive investments in education, healthcare, transportation, and infrastructure underscored a commitment to uplifting the lives of Ghanaians across the nation. Mahama's track record speaks volumes, with projects like E-community Day schools, hospitals, and rural electrification initiatives standing as monuments to his vision and leadership.

As Ghanaians face a critical juncture in the upcoming elections, the choice is clear: continue down the path of despair and stagnation under the current regime, or embrace a future of promise and prosperity with John Dramani Mahama at the helm. It's time to reject the politics of empty promises and embrace a leader who has demonstrated his ability to deliver real results for the people.

With the support of informed and empowered citizens, we can pave the way for a brighter tomorrow, free from the shackles of economic hardship and political deceit. Let us unite behind John Dramani Mahama and the NDC, as we chart a course towards a nation defined by progress, integrity, and shared prosperity.

Together, we can realize the promise of 24-hour economic policies and build a Ghana that we can all be proud of. Thank you for your unwavering support in this crucial endeavor. God bless us all.

Joel Samuel Ndede (ARISE)

Deputy Communications Officer, NDC, Jomoro Constituency .

Tel: 0543257294