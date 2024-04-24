ModernGhana logo
Dumsor: Wake up from your slumber, be transparent, honest with Ghanaians otherwise forget about 'breaking the 8' — Prof Agyekum cautions gov't

Social News Professor Kofi Agyekum, Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana
Professor Kofi Agyekum, Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana

Professor Kofi Agyekum, Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, has warned the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) about the electoral consequences of the ongoing electricity crisis (dumsor) in the country.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) handling of the situation, Professor Agyekum, also known as "Opanyin Agyekum", emphasised the urgent need for transparency and honesty from the government regarding the frequent power cuts.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Prof. Agyekum stressed the importance of providing Ghanaians with a timetable for power outages, emphasising that citizens must be guided to plan their activities accordingly.

"The call for a timetable is genuine as it will help Ghanaians to plan their activities unlike being unable to predict the situation," he remarked.

He further expressed concern over the government's reluctance to openly address the root causes of the electricity crisis and provide a clear timeline for its resolution and warned that the government's handling of the situation could jeopardise its "breaking the eight" agenda.

"Your breaking the eight will be difficult if this problem lingers on. It's not shameful to tell us that you promised us no dumsor but as it stands now, we are in dumsor.

“So, the government should wake up if it's sleeping and resolve this issue immediately for us because this is extremely disturbing,” he said.

